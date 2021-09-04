Powered by passion and grit: the Toyota Hilux is ready to conquer every course

When the going gets tough, you need a reliable companion to get through the challenge. The same is true for drivers and vehicle owners. A car’s ability to deliver when it matters the most makes all the difference — be it on the rough terrains of an off-road adventure, or on the grind for a business, or even just for the demands of daily life. True to this idea, the Toyota Hilux, one of Toyota Motor Philippines’ most iconic vehicles and the country’s best-selling pickup, remains to be the quintessential heart and muscle vehicle that is ready for all of life’s challenges.

Whether on a smooth or rough road, the Toyota Hilux is the tried-and-tested pickup for any challenge or adventure – whether at work or at play. It has won the hearts of many not only because of its rugged appeal but also because of its dependable performance even in the toughest conditions.

Strong performance, versatility for different needs

The Hilux exudes strong performance and versatility, perfect for the diverse and many demands of a business.

TMP offers the Hilux Cargo, a rear seatless, windowless, and more affordable variant powered by the same 2GD engine.[1] The Hilux Cargo is specifically designed for the more demanding needs of mobilizing goods and services, be it in the field of agriculture, utilities, transportation and logistics.

Aside from Conquest, G and E grades, TMP continues to offer the Hilux J in 4×4 and 4×2, Cab and Chassis, and FX for its fleet and business partners. Rain or shine, the Hilux aids businesses with power and productivity without compromising user safety and comfort.

Mobilizing and spreading hope

More than just a car, the Toyota Hilux is a symbol and vessel of hope for many amid times of uncertainty. The Toyota Hilux is often the vehicle of choice for humanitarian efforts, here and abroad.

For instance, Toyota Motor Philippines donated a Hilux to the Conservation International (CI) Philippines in 2018 for conservation projects in the Verde Island Passage, one of the richest marine biodiversity in the world. The Hilux was used to aid volunteers in the coastal clean-up and mangrove-planting along the coast of Lian, Batangas, and to support the entire marine biodiversity conservation project.

In 2019, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) donated 180 units of the Toyota Hilux to the Philippine Coast Guard (PGC). The Philippine Coast Guard’s (PGC) Special Operations Force and rescue response team uses the fleet of Toyota Hilux to access flood-prone areas and provide assistance to communities during calamities.

The trust in the Toyota Hilux is also mirrored in various countries across the globe. In 2019, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) donated 20 Hilux vehicles to the Yemen Executive Mine Action Center (YEMAC) to transport desperately needed humanitarian aid for Yemenis in need of assistance. The Hilux, along with the Toyota Land Cruiser, was also among the vehicles used by the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) in Liberia for the enhancement of the agency’s mobility in mitigating disasters and disaster-related issues.[4]

Quality, durability and reliability in every inch

A vehicle’s design or appearance and overall efficiency are among the foremost factors considered by buyers when choosing a personal car.

The Hilux’s engine delivers on performance by providing exhilarating power to conquer various road conditions and even scale mountains. The latest generation of Hilux models offers greater fuel efficiency for much longer and tougher rides.

The Hilux is also built to take on the most extreme off-road conditions while maintaining its on-road poise. From the Intelligent Manual Transmission for the Conquest 4×4 MT that ensures a smooth gear shift to the vehicle’s Cruise Control for all Conquest variants that helps maintain speed and distance with ease, the Hilux is ready to accompany its owner on any terrain, sans the strain.

To ensure the safety of both the driver and passengers, the Toyota Hilux packs the most advanced safety and security features across its variants. The ABS+EBD+Brake Assist system and Hill-Start Assist Control give the driver more control.

With features such as reverse camera, clearance sonar and back up sonar for all Conquest variants, and seven SRS airbags, Downhill Assist Control and Vehicle Stability Control for the Hilux Conquest 4×4, any Hilux driver will be at ease to conquer every challenge on the road.

To enable customers, whether first-time buyers or those upgrading to their next Hilux, to choose the vehicle that suits their needs and preferences, the Toyota Hilux comes in a full range of variants. Buyers can choose from the 4×4 Conquest and 4×2 Conquest variants as well as the G AT and MT, and E MT models.

Hilux owners can upgrade and personalize their vehicle with rugged accents and functional items from Toyota Genuine Accessories. From overfenders, front under run and sports bar to digital recorders, wireless chargers and even an in-car emergency kit, TMP has made the Hilux even more customizable to make each vehicle the best reflection of its owner.

With new and innovative features complementing classic Toyota quality build, the Hilux remains the pickup trusted by many generations.

The Hilux combines top-notch quality with competitive pricing to offer users value for money. But more than this, TMP aspires to contribute to nation-building, humanitarian efforts and more inspiring endeavors for the community by offering reliability and durability that is tough on every road and every challenge through the Toyota Hilux.