Probiotics: Beyond The Gut

ProBio7 Kids, PascualLab’s newest pedia product is helping to spread awareness on probiotics and their benefits beyond digestive health.

Promotes Digestive Health

Probiotics are live microorganisms, most of which are bacteria, that have various benefits to the body. In the gut, these probiotics are widely known to help keep the “bad” bacteria in check and maintain a healthy community of microorganisms, thereby supporting digestive health.

Strengthens Immunity

What people also need to be aware of is that probiotic strains can help augment immunity in several ways! One, these probiotic strains strengthen the intestinal wall, preventing the entry of disease-causing bacteria​. Moreover, these probiotics suppress the growth of harmful microbes by taking away the nutrients they need. In addition, these probiotic strains produce antimicrobial substances such as hydrogen peroxide that can directly kill bacteria.

Through these preventive actions, probiotics help increase resistance to infections such as diarrhea and the common cold. In fact, research has shown that children who take probiotics have lesser bouts of colds and flu-like symptoms and are less likely to get the disease, resulting in fewer absences from school. With this, probiotics help lessen the likelihood of children being prescribed antibiotics.

Boosts Growth

And did you know that probiotics also help improve growth, increasing both weight and height? Probiotics aids in the absorption of certain nutrients, which children need especially during their growth years. Probiotic strains likewise support children’s growth by helping improve lactose absorption in milk drinkers.

These days, when our kids’ health remain at the top of our priorities and immunity is the call of the times, it is best to be proactive in strengthening our child’s immune system.

Try ProBio7 Kids that has 7 probiotic strains: Streptococcus thermophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Bifidobacterium lactis, Bifidobacterium longum, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, and Lactococcus lactis.

Together, these strains help support gut health, augment immunity, and facilitate growth.

ProBio7Kids which comes in a yummy grape flavor is available in select drugstores nationwide. It is also available in Lazada and Shopee.