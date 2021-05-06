Protect your skin from harmful UV rays with Sunplay Skin Aqua sunscreen

We’ve been making time for everything from mani-pedis to at-home workouts all in the name of self-care but taking extra time to focus on our skin should be our No. 1 priority. This time, the beauty buzzword is “protect.”

Now that we are all staying indoors, protect your skin from the UV light exposure and the sun with Sunplay Skin Aqua sunscreens, a Japanese brand with cult beauty status.

Make sure your skin is protected from UVA/UVB rays daily. Do not miss out on putting sunscreen as it is a skincare step you should never miss, even staying indoors.

Sunplay Skin Aqua UV Watery Gel offers SPF50, PA+++, and UVA/UVB protection. It comes with Hyaluronic Acid and 9 moisturizing ingredients in a hydrating gel format that absorbs quickly into skin for a water-light weightless feel.

Sunplay Skin Aqua UV Watery Essence with SPF 50+ PA++++ is a popular choice because it has a soft, natural finish; doesn’t feel thick or heavy, and doesn’t contain any fragrance or alcohol.

Sunplay Skin Aqua Sarafit Tinted Base also protects your skin from UVA/UVB rays with SPF50, PA+++, and blue light protection. This variant contains a concealer powder for a brighter and more even skin tone.

From May 10-16, enjoy up to 30% off and P200 off on select Sunplay Skin Aqua and Sunblock products in Watsons.

For more exclusive promos and packages, check out Mentholatum’s Lazada store https://s.lazada.com.ph/s.c4DbU. You may also follow Sunplay’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sunplayPH/ and Instagram account, https://www.instagram.com/sunplayph/; to be in the loop for more deals!

Make sure your skin gets the love and protection they need even indoors with Sunplay Skin Aqua products.