Beauty

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays with Sunplay Skin Aqua sunscreen

Team OrangeBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

We’ve been making time for everything from mani-pedis to at-home workouts all in the name of self-care but taking extra time to focus on our skin should be our No. 1 priority. This time, the beauty buzzword is “protect.”

Now that we are all staying indoors, protect your skin from the UV light exposure and the sun with Sunplay Skin Aqua sunscreens, a Japanese brand with cult beauty status.

Make sure your skin is protected from UVA/UVB rays daily. Do not miss out on putting sunscreen as it is a skincare step you should never miss, even staying indoors.

Sunplay Skin Aqua UV Watery Gel offers SPF50, PA+++, and UVA/UVB protection. It comes with Hyaluronic Acid and 9 moisturizing ingredients in a hydrating gel format that absorbs quickly into skin for a water-light weightless feel.

Sunplay Skin Aqua UV Watery Essence with SPF 50+ PA++++  is a popular choice because it has a soft, natural finish; doesn’t feel thick or heavy, and doesn’t contain any fragrance or alcohol.

Sunplay Skin Aqua Sarafit Tinted Base also protects your skin from UVA/UVB rays with SPF50, PA+++, and blue light protection. This variant contains a concealer powder for a brighter and more even skin tone.

From May 10-16, enjoy up to 30% off and P200 off on select Sunplay Skin Aqua and Sunblock products in Watsons.

For more exclusive promos and packages, check out Mentholatum’s Lazada store https://s.lazada.com.ph/s.c4DbU. You may also follow Sunplay’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sunplayPH/ and Instagram account, https://www.instagram.com/sunplayph/; to be in the loop for more deals!

Make sure your skin gets the love and protection they need even indoors with Sunplay Skin Aqua products.

Share.
Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply