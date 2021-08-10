Pru Life UK adds two general agency offices in Metro Manila

With the continuing efforts to make life insurance more accessible to Filipinos and bring its comprehensive portfolio of protection and investment-linked products within reach of customers in Metro Manila, leading life insurer Pru Life UK has added two general agency (GA) offices in Makati and Pasig City.

Red Lion Summit Life Insurance Agency Inc., headed by General Agency President Marco Quijano, opens its doors anew for Pru Life UK customers in KDC Plaza, 2212 Don Chino Roces Ave., Brgy Pio del Pilar, Makati City, while Infinity Ace Summit Life Insurance Agency Inc., headed by General Agency President Joanne Sardona, opens in Unit 2005-06 Pacific Center Building, 33 San Miguel Avenue, Ortigas Center Brgy. San Antonio, Pasig City. Both offices are under Alexandrite II District headed by District Manager Jonash Go.

Celebrating its 25th year in the Philippines, Pru Life UK is going from strength to strength as it expands its footprint and opens more general agency offices to fulfill its promise to help more Filipinos live healthier and wealthier lives.

Since its establishment in 1996, the company has expanded its footprint by opening more than 190 branches and general agency offices in the Philippines and has grown its life insurance agency force to become the country’s largest with more than 35,000 agents, emerging as the top life insurer in the country based on the Insurance Commission’s Full Year 2020 rankings in terms of new business annual premium equivalent.