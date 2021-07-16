Pru Life UK’s Cha-Ching receives Silver Stevie recognition at the 8th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Leading life insurer Pru Life UK’s Cha-Ching was conferred the Silver Asia-Pacific Stevie® Award in the Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications Category for digitizing financial learning among Filipino children and families at the 8th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards held virtually on July 14, 2021.

Pru Life UK was recognized for digitizing Cha-Ching, its banner Corporate Social Responsibility program to continue its commitment to financial literacy in the Philippines despite the challenges in learning modalities caused by the global pandemic. Pru Life UK was recognized for pursuing its We DO Good (CSR) and We DO Digital (Innovation) pillars, adapting the Cha-Ching curriculum for distance learning and taking it online.

Cha-Ching, was created by the Prudence Foundation, the community investment Prudential in Asia and Africa, in cooperation with Cartoon Network, the leading children’s television channel in Asia Pacific, and with the creative expertise of Dr. Alice Wilder, a multi-awarded expert in educational and child psychology. Cha-Ching takes an engaging and age-appropriate musical narrative approach to teach children four key money management concepts – Earn, Save, Spend, and Donate.

“The Cha-Ching program will continue to demonstrate strong Pru Life UK’s commitment to securing the future of education and financial literacy across communities in the Philippines. This Silver recognition for our banner financial literacy for the youth program, serves as an inspiration and a timely reminder why we DO Good. There’s more to do in promoting financial literacy and we are determined to innovate and expand it in the years to come,” shared Pru Life UK SVP and Chief Customer Marketing Officer Allan M. Tumbaga.

The company leveraged its strong partnership with education advocates and institutions such as Junior Achievement (JA) Philippines and the Department of Education (DepEd) and took further steps to expand the Cha-Ching program with more online resources.

“The program was impactful and life-changing for young children and their teachers, delivered in a unique and easy to understand way while being engaging and sharable to a wider audience,” said one of the judges of the awards program.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards is an international business awards competition that is open to all organizations in the 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The focus of the awards is on recognizing innovation in all its forms.

Last year, Pru Life UK received the Gold Stevie® Award for its media campaign around Prudential RideLondon 2019, the world’s largest cycling festival sponsored by Pru Life UK’s parent company Prudential plc.