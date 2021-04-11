Pru Life UK continues to offer free COVID-19 protection with vaccine coverage through Pulse

Leading life insurer Pru Life UK continues to provide its customers protection from COVID-19, with the latest offering of its free PRUPersonal Accident insurance with COVID-19 and vaccine cover valid for one year through Pulse, the company’s all-in-one health and wealth app.

“With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, Pru Life UK would like to provide peace of mind with exclusive insurance coverage at no cost to the public that will help alleviate their financial worries in these uncertain times. This is part of our continuing commitment for WeDO health, for the health and wealth protection of more Filipinos, an initiative that started with our free COVID-19 protection we offered in April last year, now further bolstered with the inclusion of the COVID-19 vaccine coverage this year,” shares Antonio G. De Rosas, Pru Life UK President and CEO.

The free Personal Accident – Accidental Death and Disablement/Dismemberment (PA-ADD) Benefit Plan with COVID-19 & COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Cover, the first and most comprehensive coverage in the industry, provides for a death benefit or lump sum amount for the bereaved family if the insured passes away due to the following, subject to terms and conditions:

Php 50,000 as a result of COVID-19, or as a result of an adverse effect of a COVID-19 vaccine, or

Php 25,000 if death is due to accident

Php 10,000 burial benefit will be added if the death is due to illnesses or natural causes, and not due to an accident

This free limited-time offer is available until May 31, 2021 for the first 250,000 registrants in Pulse. Filipinos aged 18 to 64 and residing in the Philippines are eligible for this offer. As a digital product available on Pulse, issuance of policy to the policyowner, as well as submission of claims is simplified in Pulse.

To register for the offer, one must download the free Pulse app from Google Play and App Store. New Pulse registrants are required to create an account, complete their user profiles, and register for the free COVID-19 offer on the app. Existing Pulse registrants simply need to register by clicking PRUShoppe on Pulse and clicking the free PA with COVID-19 and vaccine protection tile. A confirmation email is sent to the covered person upon successful registration. The covered person will also be able to name and update their beneficiaries through Pulse within the coverage period.

The free accident insurance with COVID-19 and vaccine coverage is one of several pioneering initiatives of Pru Life UK in 2020 at the height of the pandemic to help protect Filipinos to cope with public health emergency.