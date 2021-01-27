PRURide PH seals partnership with Garmin for healthier living

0 comment

Pru Life UK SVP and Chief Customer Marketing Officer Allan Tumbaga led the opening of the PRURide PH Pasasalamat event, which serves as the official thanksgiving celebration for the media. During the event, Pru Life UK also announced its extended partnership with Garmin smartwatch to bring more exciting fitness engagement for Filipinos

Leading life insurer Pru Life UK formalized its partnership with Garmin, a renowned leader in the outdoor and fitness markets, to promote a healthier lifestyle in the new year through its PRURide PH Virtual Challenge and other health and fitness initiatives to be launched within its health and wellness app, Pulse.

Following the successful collaboration between Pru Life UK and Garmin on its first ever virtual PRURide PH, a bigger partnership is in the works.

As we usher in the new year, we continue to expand our ‘We DO Health’ commitment to our customers. Garmin’s competitive advantage in the smart wearables industry brings a wider reach to the partnership, with the common goal to encourage Filipinos to actively monitor and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” says Pru Life UK SVP and Chief Customer Marketing Officer Allan Tumbaga.

We are kicking off 2021 by engaging with all cyclists and fitness enthusiasts in the country so that they can become more conscious of their health activities. We are delighted by our partnership with Pru Life UK and the PRURide Virtual Challenge as the leading Pulse-compatible wearable available on Android and iOS mobile devices. This year, we will be planning more exciting engagement initiatives with the members of Pulse’s PRURider, PRURunner, and other health online communities,” says Nauts and Vectors Company Inc. (Exclusive Distributor of Garmin and Tacx in the Philippines) President and CEO Ryan Tan.

With a record number of over 7,000 participants from all over the country, PRURide Virtual Challenge is still ongoing until January 31. Lucky finishers drawn in the raffle will win an exclusive Garmin Edge 530 and Tacx Galaxia Rollers, while the first 3,000 finishers will receive Php 1,000 discount vouchers from Garmin.

Pulse’s online communities allow its members to post daily stories, photos, and even challenges documenting their health and wealth journeys. To register, and join the communities, simply download the Pulse app for free on Google Play or Apple App Stores.

