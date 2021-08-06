PSBank implements shortened banking hours nationwide amid stricter quarantine restrictions

In support of the government’s initiatives to prevent the further transmission of COVID-19 , all PSBank branches nationwide will have SHORTENED BANKING HOURS from 8:30AM to 2:00PM, Monday-Friday, from August 6 to 20, 2021. Clearing cut-off for check deposits will be at 2:00PM.

The schedule above applies for all PSBank branches in the Philippines except for: Cavite-Imus Lancaster (9:30AM-3PM), Cebu-Lapu Lapu (9:30AM-3PM), Cebu-Consolacion (9AM-2:30PM), and Taguig-McKinley (10AM-3:30PM). Clearing cut-off for these branches are the same as the closing time.

PSBank encourages everyone to do their share in preventing the further spread of COVID-19 by practicing restricted mobility and staying at home. Customers can also access PSBank Mobile/Online Banking services which are available 24/7 for their banking needs.

To find an ATM and know which branches are open, visit www.psbank.com.ph/atm-branch-finder/