PTIC-HONG KONG Promotional Campaign “Philippine Flavours”

The Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC – Hong Kong) will conduct an unveiling ceremony for its new brand marketing campaign entitled, “PHILIPPINE FLAVOURS,” in the Hong Kong market together with the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong (PCGHK), the Philippine Trade and Investment Center – Beijing, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center – Shanghai, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center – Guangzhou, the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions, the Department of Trade and Industry – Export Marketing Bureau, the Department of Trade and Industry Baguio – Benguet, and the Office of Agriculture Counsellor of the Philippines in Beijing, on 5 August 2021 at 2:00PM.

The unveiling ceremony will be streamed live via zoom and via the Facebook account PTIC-Hong Kong. During the event, Consul General of the Philippines to Hong Kong Raly L. Tejada, will welcome and thank all the participants to the unveiling. The main launch will feature a Philippine local Chef – businessman and a Hong Konger Key Opinion Leader – chef using Filipino ingredients in cooking three (3) dishes which are popular in Hong Kong. After the video, a panel will discuss how the concept of Philippine Flavours came to be and its relevance to the Philippines and Hong Kong today. The Secretary of the DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez will further the importance of supporting Filipino products in his closing remarks.

The Philippines, being located close by Hong Kong, has been untapped by the Hong Kong market for the Philippines food, beverages, and ingredients. The presentation will highlight the different possibilities that Filipino products may take part of in the Hong Kong market. On the other hand, the Hong Kong market will be informed about the similarities of the Filipino and Hong Kong palates and flavours with respect to their own cuisines, so the Hong Kong market can make use of a lot of Filipino products in their daily needs.

We welcome everyone to register thru https://tinyurl.com/4rtb2upv to join the unveiling ceremony if you are interested.

For more information, please visit PTIC-HK’s microsite at www.dti.gov.ph/overseas/hongkong or send emails to hongkong@dti.gov.ph.