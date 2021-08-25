Puregold Channel’s GVBOYS season-ender is giving us all the feels

Now down to its last episode, “GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes” on the Puregold Channel continues to bring forth laughter and happiness into the homes of Puregold’s over 30,000 subscribers on YouTube during these challenging times.

With more than 3 million combined views on YouTube and Facebook, the seven episodes of GVBOYS have entertained viewers and shoppers to the extent of receiving clamor for a second season!

This is Puregold Channel’s first digital series since it’s conceptualization last year, introducing the “Shoppertainment” concept as a way of providing entertainment to Filipinos stuck at home in quarantine while keeping them abreast of the latest trends in retail and giving them information on new products.

Directed by Don Cuaresma, “GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes” brings together a stellar cast that includes Jerome Ponce, Nikko Natividad, Dave Bornea, Elsa Droga, Wilma Doesnt and Miss Carmi Martin.

In “GVBOYS”, Ponce, Natividad and Bornea are boarders in a house owned by Martin, who owes some money to the character played by Wilma Doesnt. Elsa Droga is Martin’s half-brother who helps the boys find occasional jobs in order to help their landlady pay off her debt. Add a couple of beautiful and sexy “House Angels” and a script that’s both naughty and nice to the equation and you have a winner.

“GVBOYS” will drop its last episode on August 28 and two bonus episodes after, which can be streamed for FREE on the Puregold Channel on YouTube. For more information and updates, like Puregold on Facebook, follow @puregold_ph on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to Puregold Channel on YouTube. Watch out to see if Puregold Channel gives in to viewers’ and fans’ requests for a season 2!