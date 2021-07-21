Puregold Channel’s new show leaves us wanting for more

Because life can be overwhelming, we need every bit of fun we can get. This is the heart and soul of the Puregold Channel. Its “shoppertainment” concept, which combines shopping and retail, brings fun and happiness to Filipinos households in these challenging times.

“GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes,” which has eight episodes plus two special ones, is the Puregold Channel’s first digital series. True to its title, the series is filled with good vibes and Puregold Channel subscribers and followers have enjoyed the first two episodes so much that combined views on the Facebook page and YouTube channel have already surpassed 500,000!

“GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes” stars three promising young actors–Jerome Ponce, Nikko Natividad and Dave Bornea— and comedians Wilma Doesn’t and Elsa Droga. Playing Aling Pearly, who owns the boarding house that Daks, Zeus and Jawo (played by Bornea, Ponce and Natividad) are living in, is actress Carmi Martin, who was part of the successful “Chicks to Chicks” sitcom in the 1980s.

“GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes” was inspired by 1990s sitcoms, specifically “Palibhasa Lalaki,” hence the boarding house concepts.

But beyond the inspiration from 1990s sitcoms, “GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes” has its own identity and brand of fun.

In Episode 1, which was aired on July 10, we were introduced to Jawo (Ponce) and Daks (Natividad) who are boarders in the house of the half-Korean Aling Pearly. Kathryn B (Elsa Droga) is Aling Pearly’s half-brother.

We also meet Zeus, Aling Pearly’s godson from the US, who also stays in the boarding house. There is s a bit of a ruckus when Jawo, Daks and Kathryn B suspect that Zeus is gay but that’s soon settled, and they decide to be friends.

But all isn’t well as they discover that Aling Pearly has borrowed some money with the boarding house as collateral and lended Loisa Soberano (played by Wilma Doesn’t) wants her money or the house.

In the second episode, which aired on July 17, Jawo, Daks and Zeus vow to help Aling Pearly in whatever way they can. With Kathryn’s help, Jawo gets a job as a movie extra. He plays a zombie in the movie but because he’s a narcoleptic, Jawo falls asleep while filming. Dax finds a job online but it apparently it leads somewhere unsavory. Zeus tries to sell his stuff online, but he ends up dancing before the highest bidders.

They also find out that Zeus’ parents have hired and paid for the services of a House Angel to help him with house chores. The name of the House Angel is Avana and when she arrives, Jawo and Daks become infatuated with her.

Meanwhile, Loisa continues to hound Aling Pearly for payment and the boys think of making her fall in love with one of them.

In the end, it is Jawo who goes on a date with Loisa and it appears that he has fallen in love with her.