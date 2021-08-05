Push of employees to help others in the pandemic steers creation of Mondial Direct

Early last year, when it became evident that everyone needed to protect themselves by wearing face masks and face shields, and by aggressively using sanitizers, the leaders of Mondial Medical found an opportunity to help and better sustain the lives of their employees.

Their people were on board and took up this opportunity to earn more to heart – as it not only helps their families but the people around them as well.

“When the program was introduced, I was excited! Not just of the extra income I can potentially earn but also because the products we were bringing in were really one-of-a-kind, like the Ozobarrier which is a very portable gadget that helps clean the air around you. My friends & clients really saw its importance during the early days of the pandemic.” says Lorenzo De Guzman Jr., Warehouse Associate of Mondial Direct.