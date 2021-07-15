QBO Innovation Hub and Microsoft Launch Accelerator Program for B2B Startups in the Philippines

QBO Innovation Hub, the first public-private partnership platform for Filipino startups, recently partnered with Microsoft to launch a nationwide program designed to accelerate the growth of selected startups developing enterprise solutions.

AQELERATION: B2B Startups Disrupting Industries is a 6-month program designed to grow and scale startups that are creating solutions in the B2B segment to digitize businesses in the Philippines. The three startups selected for the program will receive intensive training and mentorship, a financial grant from QBO and strategic support. This program aims to empower the B2B tech startups, which is currently the largest startup segment in the country, as part of QBO and Microsoft’s shared commitment to nurturing the greater Philippine startup community.

“The AQELERATION program leverages QBO and Microsoft’s combined strengths, and we’re excited to collaborate with Microsoft for this initiative,” said QBO Innovation Hub Executive Director Katrina Rausa Chan. “Microsoft’s experience and deep technology expertise in developing B2B and enterprise solutions will be valuable to Filipino founders and will help them scale their startups.”

“There’s so much potential and creativity within the Philippine startup and digital native community which is why we’re thrilled to work together with QBO Innovation Hub in this effort,” said Abid Zaidi, Chief Operating Officer of Microsoft Philippines. “Economic recovery will take a concerted effort from all players in the Philippines and that includes startups. As such, we want to ensure technology’s transformational potential is accessible and inclusive to all businesses in the country.”

The program is open to B2B tech startups that meet the following criteria: 1) startups with innovative solutions that disrupt the industry 2) have over 10 MSME clients or at least two (2) corporate accounts 3) have a full team and validated business model 4) must be an incorporated or registered business entity 5) startups open to or currently using Microsoft Azure solutions.

The application process for the program is ongoing, and the deadline for filing applications is on 23 July 2021. The top 10 startups will be selected in the last week of July and, the top three startups that will be chosen for the program will be announced on 13 August 2021. The 6-month AQELERATION program will start from September 2021 to February 2022.

Qualified and interested startups can send their applications through this link: bit.ly/msftaqeleration2021

“Filipino startups can enable digital transformation for more businesses and industries,” said Chan. “This is a fantastic opportunity for B2B tech startups in the country, so we hope founders take advantage and apply.”