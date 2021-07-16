Quezon City inaugurates Freemium Community Wi-Fi for citizens powered by Eastern Communications’ IDS

Eastern Communications Head of Enterprise Marketing Gian Carlo Conde, Head of Marketing Division Jedrek Estanislao, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Eastern Communications Cluster Head Jenny Velasco, and Head of Sales Michael Castañeda unveil the city’s first “WiKonek,” a Freemium Community WiFi located in Payatas, Quezon City, providing free internet for its residents.

Powered by Eastern Communications’ Internet Direct Service (IDS), WiKonek is a collaborative project led by the Community WiFi Advocates (CWA) consortium and the Quezon City LGU that offers free daily data allocation up to 50MB, sufficient for browsing, messaging, e-mailing, watching videos or online studying. After using up the free allocation, users may opt to avail additional data for as low as Php 1.00 through the coin slot. The city government is planning to install a minimum of 1,000 WiKonek within Quezon City, prioritizing unserved, underserved, high-density, and high-foot traffic areas.

The initiative is launched to ensure the availability and accessibility to reliable and secure internet access suitable to the needs of the QCitizens.