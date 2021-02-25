Quarantine discoveries online that performance smartphones like the vivo Y31 will teach us

A year into the quarantine and most Filipinos turned to one thing that kept them updated, connected and entertained: the internet. From learning a new recipe to participating in “new normal” online parties, going virtual does not only shake off the gloominess this pandemic brings. It is also a useful tool for self-discoveries.

With more time spent online, the internet is giving its users useful realizations during the pandemic. Below are some examples:

Most work (if not all) can be done online

From a list of online meeting softwares to group chat apps, and from file sharing programs to apps that provide remote access to office and school computers, quarantine restrictions compelled young professionals to really explore remote work. With multiple apps that need to be installed, handsets and computers with huge storage capacities – like the vivo Y31’s 128 GB internal capacity with an expandable microSDXC slot – make it possible to finish all tasks with just one device.

There is so much streaming content out there!

With the explosion of K-Dramas and with mainstream contents being made widely available online, the quarantine provided time for a virtual reunion with one’s favorite genre.

A record high content consumption is seen in streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Go, Apple TV, and iFlix among others and making digital content all the more enjoyable are high definition screens like the vivo Y31’s 6.58-inch FHD (Full High Definition) display. From romance to sci-fi flicks, home entertainment can still be an immersive experience.

We can ‘shop ‘til you drop’ online

E-commerce and delivery apps, with the help of virtual super sales, made everything and anything available online. There are no more strange finds over the internet these days, especially if devices are running on the latest mobile programs like the Android 11 with FunTouch 11. Compatible apps running on the best programs, like in vivo Y31, make the best shopping experience.

There’s more to gaming

In between the thrill of exciting games is something that have drawn gaming enthusiasts more engaged to this online activity: friendships. Especially during the pandemic, gamers found company in mobile games and created connections all over the world.

Such is the importance of performance programs like the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 octa-core processor which also runs on vivo Y31. They don’t just make fun mobile games moments, they also link together a world disconnected by the pandemic.

Good memories are best kept in high quality

At the height of the lockdown, millennials went back to their digital archives for throwback contents to update their social pages. These moments would make content creators recognize the importance of high-quality photos captured by smartphones, like the stunning visual products of vivo Y31’s 48-megapixel main camera. These throwback photos are not just mere fillers, but also expressions of hope that someday we can all go back to those carefree days after the pandemic.

These are just a few realizations as internet users continue to spend more time online. With the long-lasting battery performance of the vivo Y31, more clear connections and all-day fun moments are waiting to be made.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

