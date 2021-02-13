Quarantined Romance: Que Rica Has A Picnic Set Just For It

We’ve seen ourselves Googling for creative ways to out-Valentine each other on this annual fête for couples (and singles, too!). When the quarantine season came in right after 2020’s Valentines’ Day, it changed the game completely. Modern conveniences through tech, hassle-free prepping, and reasonable pricing all came into play for the quarantined Romeo & Juliets, Romeo & Romeos, or Juliet and Juliets!

Known originally for its Laing Longganisa, Bicol Express Longganisa, Vegetarian Laing and appearing in the city’s glittering bazaars, Bicolano brand Que Rica has since then pivoted fully to the digitalscape in 2020. Thirty-plus delicious, iconic, new products later, Que Rica has established itself to be the authentic brand with an enviable love affair with Bicol cuisine. You know what they say: find someone who will look at you the way Que Rica looks at Bicol cuisine!

Curated by its team, the Que Rica Romantic Picnic Set is pieced together so you can enjoy it in the comforts of your couches, balconies, dining tables–wherever Valentines got you cornered. Each item is carefully prepared and wrapped so its recipients get to enjoy a special, hassle-free picnic!

Here’s a step-by-step on how to prepare this exciting picnic set:

1. Set the mood by way of the special Spotify playlist curated by the Que Rica team (just scan the QR code on the card!). If you’re into Netflix-and-chilling, they’ve picked out a few Netflix hits for you.

2. In the kitchen, prepare the Bicol Express Longganisa and Spicy Pork Laing Longganisa sampler (350g, four pieces each variant) by slicing them into bite-sizes and serving as a skewer appetizer. Learn how to cook them through this video.

3. Deep-fry the rainbow-colored Rakenrol Chips (multi-colored cassava chips) that’s perfect with the Sinantolan Dip (minced cotton fruit in coconut milk–just microwave) that goes with it.

4. Prepare to bake (super easy to bake) the Pili Chocolate Chip Cookies (half a dozen) in an oven. This bestseller is a favorite among sweet-toothed cookie lovers and could work as a fun activity for couples. Check out how it’s made here.

5. On a charcuterie board, place the delicious Pili Nuts with Truffle Pecorino (50g) with some crackers and your favorite cheese. This is perfect with the two (2) bottles of Lolea Mini Sangria that goes with this kit!

6. Set the atmosphere with a Mood Candle, some Dried Flowers, and an upcycled heart-shaped decor in denim by Bicolano artist Bidibidi–also part of this set!

7. Exchange some love notes by writing on a card withHave an illustration by Bicolano artist Pen Prestado.

All these hearty (pun intended) goods delivered to you in a special canvas tote from a brand with Bicol right in its heart!