Raising the Benchmark in Resort Living with Landco’s Newest LTE – Club Laiya & CaSoBe

Landco raises the benchmark in resort living with the introduction of Club Laiya and CaSoBē in Batangas — its newest Leisure Tourism Estates (LTE) that are master-planned developments offering mixed-use residential and commercial lots situated in tourist destinations.

“With a legacy of premium and exclusive property development for more than 30 years, Landco revolutionizes the concept of property ownership for Filipinos with its newest beach side projects. These LTE serve as tourism and lifestyle destinations in a community setting. Its diverse resort amenities make it an attractive weekend getaway, work from a resort option and a venue for events and conferences,” stated Landco President and CEO Erickson Y. Manzano.

“Investors have the flexibility to own premium properties that can serve as residential homes either as a

dream beach house or second home, or commercial structure for a resort business, or a blend of both in

the thriving destination of Batangas. Through these projects, Landco helps promote Philippine tourism

and jumpstart local businesses,” he added.

These two projects under Landco BeachTowns are conveniently accessible within two to three-hour driving distance from Metro Manila and are minutes away from local facilities: hospital, public market, pharmacy, school, chapel and tourist spots.

These beachside properties have thoughtful design elements that offer an inviting and relaxing ambiance which evoke harmony with nature. A sense of community pervades in these developments as property owners share their passion on appreciation of beachside lifestyle – with the invigorating sight of white sand, sea and sky; water sports; gourmet dining; crafts, arts and culture with their family and friends as well as locals and tourists.

As premium tourism estates, Club Laiya and CaSoBē are envisioned to contribute to the quality of the leisure tourism experience in its locality and promote the three main principles of sustainable tourism, namely: environment, economic, and socio-cultural sustainability. The two properties are aiming to be both Edge and LEED certified. Ecological conservation projects particularly the conservation of marine life and sea turtles are in place in both developments.

Staying connected whether for business or leisure is easy at these premium estates which are built with technology-equipped infrastructure.

Moreover, these projects are future-proof investments that thrive on the burgeoning tourism market of Batangas. Property owners have the benefit of enjoying the anticipated increase of their investment’s market value as proven by Landco’s recent project in Punta Fuego, Batangas. Elevating the resort lifestyle experience, Millennial Resorts offers a wide range of resort amenities at both properties: from unconventional accommodations like the surreal capsule-like rooms of Cocoons to Crusoe Cabins’ beachfront view of Calatagan, Batangas’ picture-perfect sunsets.

Complementing the beach experience are water amenities such as Aquaria, a water park with a three-storey pool slide at CaSoBē and the Beach Club at Club Laiya. For foodies, Captain Barbozza restaurant and bar showcases a feast for the senses. While those seeking a venue for corporate events and weddings, the facilities of Canopy and Isle are available. To ensure continuous productivity, the Colony features a modern and hip beachside co-working space.

MILLI, the Millennial Resorts’ digital service app provides seamless reservations and transactions in the properties.

Club Laiya

The 24-hectare Club Laiya is located in Laiya, San Juan Batangas. It is a master planned estate that features leisure living in a true supra resort community highlighting wide open spaces and beautiful promenades, with parks and retail landscapes.

The Seaside District at Club Laiya provides various offerings serving both the tourist market and the serious investor. For the leisure seeker, apart from having access to Laiya’s expansive white sand beaches, they can also avail of the resort amenities in the estate.

Designed as a contemporary resort destination, it is the place to see and be seen, property owners and tourists alike enjoy an active lifestyle with water sports and activities such as windsurfing, kayaking, and yachting.

CaSoBē (Calatagan South Beach)

Nestled on the sands of Calatagan, Batangas is the 15-hectare CaSoBē (Calatagan South Beach). CaSoBē offers a more laidback resort lifestyle in an intimate setting and complements the rich heritage of its location by providing relaxation and entertainment attractions that are already operational or soon to be operational to serve the residents and the tourist market.

Harbour Estates are lots offered within CaSoBē. These estates are classified as commercial or mixed use where lots are for residential or commercial or both. Investors enjoy the stature and benefits of owning a beach property in a thriving resort setting.

Landco is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Corporation.