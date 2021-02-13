Mindanao poet Gerald Castillo Galindez releases debut Poetry EP ‘From Kabacan-Buluan-Tacurong, With Love’

0 comment

Mindanao Poet, Gerald Castillo Galindez, is releasing his debut 6 Track Poetry EP ‘From Kabacan-Buluan-Tacurong, With Love’ by Bigkas Pilipinas Records with Executive Producer Kooky Tuason.

The EP’s tracks revolves around the ideas of Topophilia, or the strong sense of place, which often becomes mixed with the sense of cultural identity among certain people and a love of certain aspects of such a place.

Listening to these tracks transports you to the suburbs of South-Central Mindanao, the beautiful and diverse cultures of its people and their realities.

The EP’s Carrier single ‘Ginapasaya Mo Ako’ is a short ode to sexy TikTok Dancers that the persona enjoy watching especially during the hard lockdowns, it’s a sort of coping mechanism to survive the stress of being imprisoned in our own homes, it is also an edgy and trippy prelude to the other tracks like ‘Kabacan Blues’ and ‘Ode to Enya and Limewire’ are tracks dedicated to Kabacan, a progressive town in North Cotabato where the poet spent a portion of his youth. ‘Buluan Pag Naga ulan’ is a memoir in verse about childhood reminiscence in Buluan, Maguindanao.

Orange and Sky Blue’ and ‘Maalikabok Ka Lang Pero Kaganda Mo’ is the poets love letter to Tacurong City of Sultan Kudarat Province where he is currently based. If you have not been in these places, listening to these tracks will give you an idea what to expect, the tracks will try to break stereotypes. Mindanao is not all armed conflict and insurgencies.

The tracks strength lies in the authenticity of the language used by the poet. Mindanao Tagalog is a hybrid form of Tagalog mixed with Hiligaynon, Binisaya, and Iluko. It is as real as any creolized language in the world. Gerald uses this common language of his place, the language closest to his heart thus, empowering and lifting the culture of his hometowns. This is a first in all aspects of language and literature in the new media.

A team of great artists conspired to create this milestone of a project: Kooky Tuason as Executive Producer, GP Abrajano for music, Marty Tengco for sound engineering and Diego de la Paz for the album’s layout.

‘From Kabacan-Buluan-Tacurong, With Love’ by Bigkas Pilipinas Records will be available on leading Online Streaming Platforms like Spotify, iTunes and etc. starting February 14, 2021.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Spend V-Day with your favorite oppa-unnie duo with a Samsung Smart TV

Team Orange 0 comments
Staying in for Valentine’s Day? Wine, dine, and relax with a K-drama marathon, whether it’s with your significant other or even by yourself. Feel all the kilig from your favorite…

Quarantined Romance: Que Rica Has A Picnic Set Just For It

Team Orange 0 comments Events
We’ve seen ourselves Googling for creative ways to out-Valentine each other on this annual fête for couples (and singles, too!). When the quarantine season came in right after 2020’s Valentines’…

Make your Valentine’s Day sweeter with Heart-Shaped Blizzard Cake, Nutty Dilly Bar from Dairy Queen

Team Orange 0 comments Events
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to show your significant other how much you love and appreciate them. And what better way to show…

Gloc-9 releases first indie album

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Ever since transitioning to become an independent artist, Gloc-9 has been releasing singles via his various digital platforms such as YouTube and Spotify. However, the month of LOVE have ignited…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone