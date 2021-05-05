RCBC DiskarTech, Ayannah to expand financial inclusion push

RCBC’s inclusion super app DiskarTech has partnered with Ayannah Business Solutions, Inc. in order to deliver more relevant financial products and services to Filipinos from all over the world.

With this partnership, Diskartech users will be able to cash in through thousands of Ayannah enabled outlets nationwide.

“Ayannah is very pleased to provide our open banking and omnichannel distribution platform for RCBC Diskartech. We have been impressed by the rapid growth of RCBC Diskartech’s user base and we are excited to provide branchless banking services to make it even more convenient to access RCBC Diskartech’s services,” said Ayannah President Dicky Alikpala.

Ayannah is digital financial services group that operates on an award-winning Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. It gives users access to its global network of services that include e-commerce, remittance, and electronic distribution and payment, including online and mobile selling. Targeting the emerging markets and the majority of the unbanked and underserved, Ayannah’s services hope to benefit the country’s migrant workers.

“We are excited to partner with RCBC to make Diskartech even more accessible to our kababayans all over the country. With our growing network of transaction agents, we will make it more convenient for Diskartech customers to make deposits and withdraw funds from their RCBC Diskartech account. Our aim is to make RCBC Diskartech available in every barangay in the Philippines and even in every OFW community around the world,” added Ayannah Chairman and CEO Mikko Perez.

RCBC Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer Lito Villanueva emphasizes the importance of the partnership in terms coping with the demands of the digital acceleration brought about by the pandemic.

“We welcome this partnership with Ayannah, having seen how they are trailblazers themselves when it comes to digital finance technologies. We continue to commit to our goal of onboarding the unbanked and the underserved amid the digital acceleration in banking. With the help of Ayannah, we are confident we will succeed in this endeavor,” RCBC President and CEO Eugene Acevedo said.

RCBC is one of the leading universal banks accelerating digital transformation in the Philippines. It was judged in 2020 as the Philippines’ best digital bank by the Asiamoney and the Alpha Southeast Asia, among other global and regional recognitions. It is also the first local universal bank to have the most extensive reach with registered customers from across all 81 provinces nationwide through its mobile apps RCBC Mobile and DiskarTech. Its digital products include RCBC mobile and online banking, handheld ATM Go mobile point-of-sale terminals, and DiskarTech, among others. DiskarTech was recognized as the 2020 breakout finance app in the country by App Annie, a global data analytics firm covering all mobile applications worldwide.