RCBC wins big in global digital innovations awards

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) continues to gain international recognition for its outstanding initiatives in digital banking.

RCBC dominated the Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2021, bagging three awards for categories in the Philippines, including Most Innovative Internet Banking Service Provider, Excellence in Digital Banking Service Provider, and Excellence in Digital Bank.

RCBC bested competitors and was awarded along with at least 11 other financial and academic institutions in the Philippines. The United Arab Emirates-based magazine honors and rewards companies across all sectors including banking, finance, insurance, real estate, leadership, and technology.

“We are one with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Filipino people in building a nation where digital transformation and financial inclusion is the standard. We continue to do our best to make it possible. The recognition from the Global Business Review Magazine Awards strengthens our resolve to remain committed in providing only the best digital banking experience to our customers,” said Eugene Acevedo, President and CEO of RCBC.

“This recognition affirms that digital banking in the Philippines can be world-class. We thank our industry partners for helping us create a digital ecosystem Filipinos can greatly benefit from. With the cooperation of other industry players, we continue to make digital banking in the Philippines more resilient,” said Lito Villanueva, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer of RCBC.

In the last few months, amid the pandemic, RCBC was able to achieve several milestones, including covering 90 percent of the countries provinces with 85 percent classified as poorest local government units via ATM Go. RCBC also became the first local universal bank to have the most extensive reach. The bank’s RCBC Mobile and DiskarTech apps have registered customers from across all 81 provinces in the Philippines.

RCBC is one of the leading universal banks accelerating digital transformation in the Philippines. It was judged as the Philippines’ best retail bank in the 2021 Global Banking and Finance Review Awards. It is also the best digital bank for Business Tabloid in 2021, by the Asiamoney in 2020, and by the Alpha Southeast Asia for 2020 and 2021, among other global and regional recognitions. It is also the first local universal bank to have the most extensive reach with registered customers from across all 81 provinces nationwide through its mobile apps RCBC Mobile and DiskarTech. Its digital products include RCBC mobile and online banking, handheld ATM Go mobile point-of-sale terminals, and DiskarTech, among others. DiskarTech was recognized as the 2020 breakout finance app in the country by App Annie, a global data analytics firm covering all mobile applications worldwide.