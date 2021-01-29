RD Pawnshop marks 45th Anniversary Pawnshop Giant excites Filipinos with “Magandang Bukas” campaign

RD Pawnshop, Inc., one of the country’s leading pawnshop brands, marks another milestone as it celebrates its 45th anniversary of providing high-quality services to Filipinos.

Alma Pascual, the Business Unit Head of RD Pawnshop Inc., said that all its satisfied clientele could only expect more from the company as it stays true to its commitment to providing quality services to all Filipinos.

Coinciding with its 45th-anniversary celebration, the company launched via a virtual press conference its “Magandang Bukas” campaign, which emphasized its promise of being a companion of all hardworking Filipinos, through and through, especially amid the current pandemic. Among the virtual event attendees were its brand ambassador Pokwang, an inspiring comedienne, actress, television host, and singer.

At RD Pawnshop, we recognize the value of stability from beginning to end, which helped us thrive for 45 years in service. We want to share this value of stability with Filipinos as we will always be happy to serve and accompany them in every part of their journey. We also want to continue being a source of hope and partner until they make all their dreams happen, hence our new tagline “Kasama mo, Hanggang sa Magandang Bukas”, said Pascual.

With its “Magandang Bukas” campaign, RD Pawnshop shows further that it is one of the most approachable pawnshops in the country. As it understands every Filipino’s sacrifice, the company now offers lower remittance rates and higher appraisal values with zero advance interest.

Alongside a workforce trained with excellent customer services and practices, it assures Filipinos hassle-free, reliable, and fast transactions. Aside from pawning, RD Pawnshop provides other services, such as e-loading, bills payment, and insurance services.

RD Pawnshop was founded in 1976 by Rodrigo E. Rivera Sr. and his wife Dolores Chua Rivera in General Santos City. It is part of the conglomerate RD Corporation dedicated to providing clean, conscientious, and respectable services.

