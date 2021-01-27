Ready for BLACKPINK’s THE SHOW? Don’t forget your tickets!

Were you one of the lucky 1,000 who scored membership access to BLACKPINK‘s most-awaited concert?

Globe gave a thousand BLINKs the surprise of their lives when they held a promo allowing fans to get membership access to the concert during a livestream event last Friday. BLINKs took to social media to pour out their love and appreciation for the telco’s gesture.

With just only a few days away from The Show, the global K-Pop group and its fans are prepping for the biggest digital concert happening on YouTube this January 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM (KST). The group’s official YouTube Channel shared steps on how to access and watch their performance on PC, Android, or iOs devices wherever BLINKs are in every corner of the world.

Globe endorser BLACKPINK – the most followed K-Pop group on YouTube has recently taken on the telco’s reinvention campaign. Side by side with its customers in this reinvention journey, Globe provides world-class partnerships, a consistent and dependable network that gets better everyday, and the most advanced technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G that will bring products and services to life.

“Filipinos have the power to reinvent themselves in this new digital world. Alongside Globe, Filipinos have no boundaries to how far they can go. BLACKPINK embodies the meaning of reinvention to achieve and live the dream. We are committed to enabling our customers to do more and be more, across the different aspects of their lives, beyond just connectivity,” says Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe’s Deputy Chief Commercial Officer.