Ready, Set, Go+ with Globe’s New Prepaid Promos

These unusual times have definitely taken a toll on how we go about our daily routines. Not having a regular change of pace in one’s day or week can be demotivating, and sitting in constant monotony can get boring. Thankfully, technology lets us do what we need to do and break away from these dull moments.

Recognizing this, Globe has rolled out new offers that equip everyone to fill that gap with the newest prepaid promos, Go+.

The Go+ offers were created “to give everyone back their autonomy – with enough data for work and play, so customers can pursue their passions and keep their spirits high ” according to Eric Tanbauco, Head of Globe Prepaid Brand of Globe Telecom, Inc.

Get GOing with ALL-IN-ONE Promos

The new set of prepaid offers brought by Globe will reinvent everyday data needs by letting customers access any and all sites and even elevate their experiences with free content GBs!

For only Php99, Go+99 gives you 7 days of a whopping 16GB of data with unlimited texts to all networks. You can use half the data, or 8GB, to fully access all sites you can think of! And the other half? Well, Globe Go+ gives YOU the power to choose! You have 8GB for the content you want to access from these choices:

GoWATCH

YouTube, Netflix, Viu, iWant, iflix, HBOGo, ONE FC, NBA

GoPLAY

Mobile Legends, Clash of Clans, League of Legends, Wild Rift, PUBG, Call of Duty, MU Origin 2, Legends of Runeterra, and Twitch

GoSHARE

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Kumu, Snapchat, and Houseparty

GoLEARN

YouTube Learning, Udemy, Google Suite, Edukasyon, and Canva

GoWORK

Zoom, Facebook Meeting Room, Yahoo! Mail, MS Teams, WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram

The Go+129, Go+149, Go+250, and Go+400 prepaid promos are also available for you to enjoy so you can access the content perfect for your lifestyle while still enjoying all the Internet has to offer within reach.

Plus, if customers have unused all-access GBs from their Go+ promo, they can now convert those to Globe Rewards points. Rewards points can be used to avail of exciting discounts or experiences, to cater to their varying needs and wants.

Reinvent YOUR day

All of these content choices let YOU choose how YOU use your data and control how YOU reinvent your day in the new digital normal.

“Globe understands the continued day-to-day struggles everyone faces, brought about by our second year in quarantine. Through Go+, we wanted to bring back the excitement. With these new offers, we hope to be able to help reinvent every day and break the dullness we’ve gotten used to,” said Eric Tanbauco, Head of Globe Prepaid Brand of Globe Telecom, Inc.

Registration to Go+ and conversion of unused all-access GBs are already available via GlobeOne app. You can also get access to new Go+ offers and other prepaid promos via *143#, GCash app and by sending keyword (ex. GOPLUS99) to 8080.