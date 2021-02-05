realme 6 Series comes with new price, starts at Php8,990

There is no stopping realme Philippines from showing some love to its Filipino fans this Love Month. The leading smartphone brand in the country is permanently dropping the price of the realme 6 and realme 6 Pro by Php 3,000.00 starting February 5, 2021. The realme 6 and 6 Pro are midrange devices that bear features complementing the demands of promising content creators and budding photographers, and aspiring gaming champs.

The realme 6 series is one of the most lauded realme series around the globe, earning the approval of tech critics and media for the advanced technology it brings to its price point. The new price of the realme 6 series can be availed both on Shopee and Lazada, and offline realme stores nationwide.

Young Filipinos who grew extra fond of mobile games while staying at home saw a preferable gaming partner in the realme 6. The midrange gaming device has an immersive 6.5-inch 90Hz Display with FHD resolution, which makes the gaming experience extra thrilling. Its 30W VOOC Flash Charge Technology complements a 4,300mAh battery, minimizing gaming downtime. Just in time for Valentine’s Day bonding, couple gamers can grab the realme 6 at much lower prices, with its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants being retailed off for just Php 8,990 and Php 10,990, Php 3,000 off of their original price tags of Php 11,990 and Php 13,990, respectively.

With the rapid rise of content creators in various platforms, realme Philippines saw the Filipinos’ need for a powerful yet attainable smartphone that can handle high-quality photography and video recording. realme Philippines took on this challenge with the launch of the realme 6 Pro whose six-camera module — a 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto, and a 2MP macro lens at the back, and 16MP main and 8MP ultrawide in front — made jumping to online trends and challenges easier. This midrange champ also boasts a larger 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. The realme 6 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB storage), which originally retailed for Php 16,990, will now be available for just Php 13,990.

“Since our launch in the Philippines in 2018, our Squad has been showing us overwhelming love and support — and what better time for us to show our extra care and love back than Valentine’s Day? We are glad to make our powerful midrange devices realme 6 and 6 Pro more affordable for Filipinos who continue to do what they love— whether it be on TikTok or in mobile battle arenas. We at realme thank and love you all!” shares Austine Huang, realme Philippines’ VP for Marketing.

Those who are most likely to rush buying Valentine’s Day gifts for their significant others are in luck for realme Philippines will be hosting a Chinese New Year Flash Sale on Shopee and LazMall. realme’s CNY Flash Sale features as much as Php 1,500 discount on select realme products. The recently launched realme Watch S and Buds Air Pro are also getting their price tags slashed by Php 1,000 during the sale. The realme CNY Flash sale is happening on February 12.