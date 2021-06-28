realme 8 5G achieves sold-out success within hours of official launch

realme, the country’s no. 1 smartphone brand for Q1 2021, marks another milestone with the widely successful launch of its mid-range 5G game-changer, the realme 8 5G.

Officially unveiled to the public via a special livestream on June 24, the realme 8 5G sold out within the first few hours of its exclusive Shopee launch. realme’s latest 5G innovation also sold out after every flash sale launched throughout the day. In addition, remarkable sales were also generated by the brand from realme stores and partner dealers nationwide.

Those who have received their units—customers, media, and influencers alike—have since given positive feedback and reviews for the realme 8 5G. The warm response to the launch of the realme 8 5G shows Filipinos’ readiness to experience the infinite possibilities of 5G technology. As 5G access and connectivity become rapidly available in the country, the leading smartphone brand aims to lead the race, providing 5G-ready smartphones to as many Filipinos as possible across the nation.

“As we stand in the midst of the 5G revolution in the Philippines, we are committed to enabling every Filipino with the infinite possibilities of 5G”, says Austine Huang, realme Philippines’ VP for Marketing. “We are truly grateful to the realme Squad for their support for the realme 8 5G”, she adds.

With next-generation 5G technology, exceptional speed, and all-around functionality, the realme 8 5G has set a new standard for 5G-ready smartphones in the mid-range category. It boasts a powerful Dimensity 700 processor, 5000mAh massive battery with 18W Type-C quick charge, and 3-Card SIM Tray that supports the use of 2 SIM cards with 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby and a dedicated micro-SD card slot (expandable up to 1TB). It also comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 48MP Nightscape Camera and a 16MP Primary Camera with AI Beauty Selfie functionality, offering no compromise in terms of overall use and functionality.

Coming in two colors: Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue, the realme 8 5G (8+128GB) is still available at the SRP of PHP11,990 via realme’s official flagship store in Shopee, and in nearly 600 realme stores and over 4,000 partner dealers nationwide.

The realme 8 5G can be purchased via Home Credit at a 6-month installment plan at 0 % interest. In addition, realme 8 5G postpaid plans with leading telcos Globe and Smart will be unveiled to the public soon.