realme Buds Q2 elevates standard of affordable TWS with stylish design and quality audio

The country’s no. 1 smartphone brand and one of the bestselling TWS (True Wireless Stereo) brands in the Philippines, is ready to shake the market yet again with the release of its latest AIoT (artificial intelligence of things) audio device — the realme Buds Q2.

Officially launched today via a livestream event on realme’s Facebook Page, the realme Buds Q2 offers new and upgraded features that greatly benefit the youth’s modern lifestyle. Promising an elevated listening experience, the realme Buds Q2 offers stylish design, quality audio, and other impressive features.

Trendsetting design

In line with the brand’s goal of embodying the youth’s interests, the realme Buds Q2 takes on a cool, modern aesthetic that offers a fresh take on wireless audio devices. It bears a unique design that incorporates the cut-shape aesthetic of kaleidoscopes into the cobble-shaped earbuds. With its two stunning color options: sleek Black and a stylish pastel Blue, the realme Buds Q2 is a stunning entry-level audio device that perfectly complements the lifestyle of every fashionable youth.

Quality audio experience

Aside from its chic design, the realme Buds Q2 offers incredible results when it comes to delivering a high-quality listening experience. It comes with a 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver that uses high-quality PEEK & TPU polymer composite diaphragm to deliver clear and sharp sound. Using the brand’s updated Bass Boost+ solution, the Buds Q2 unlocks further bass potential to bring out immersive audio for real heart-thumping music.

The realme Buds Q2 is also a device gaming enthusiasts will surely appreciate. With its Gaming Mode function, the realme Buds Q2 reduces latency by as much as 51%, and transfers sound from your phone to the earbuds in just 88ms. This function offers a perfect sync between video and audio while playing games or watching movies. Clear and engaging conversations on the realme Buds Q2 are also made possible by a powerful noise reduction system supported by its ENC (environmental noise cancellation) algorithm that significantly reduces surrounding noise during calls.

Coming with a built-in 40mAh battery in the earbuds and 400mAh battery in its charging case, the realme Buds Q2 offers an overall 20-hour long battery life. It gives up to 3 hours of single continuous calling time and 5 hours of single continuous listening time, letting users binge up to eight movies or listen to 400 songs without any interruptions.

In addition, the realme Buds Q2 offers improved connectivity and control with instant connection, high transmission speeds, powerful anti-jamming capability, low power consumption, and stable signal even at a distance of up to 10 meters using Bluetooth 5.0 technology. It also offers an intelligent touch feature, IPX4 water resistance rating, and quick charging through Micro-USB.

The realme Buds Q2 will be available first on Shopee starting May 21, 12:00 MN, with a one-time offer of Php400 off at only P890. It will also be available in selected realme concept stores, kiosks, and partner dealers nationwide starting May 22, at the suggested retail price of P1,290. The warranty period for the realme Buds Q2 is 1 year, applicable from the device’s activation date. During the warranty period, if any functional failure occurs, realme will provide maintenance services free of charge through 16 authorized service centers nationwide.

The realme Buds Q2 makes a great addition to the brand’s TechLife ecosystem, which aims to make every young Filipino live more conveniently and efficiently daily with a full-circle digital experience driven by a powerful mix of audio, wearables, smart TVs, smart home devices, and smartphones.