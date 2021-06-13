realme C25S launches in the PH on June 15, promises incredible upgrade at same price

realme, the country’s no. 1 smartphone brand for Q1 2021, is set to launch its latest entry-level offering, the realme C25S, in the Philippines on June 15. Coming off the launch of its widely successful realme C25 back in April of this year, the realme C25S promises upgraded performance at the same price.

With the realme C25S, users can look forward to incredible performance as it now comes packed with the Helio G85 Gaming Processor. This guarantees a smoother overall experience that mobile gaming enthusiasts and other tech-driven individuals will love. This powerful processor makes the realme C25S capable of handling any mainstream game and other day-to-day tasks with ease in performance.

The realme C25S also guarantees top-notch reliability to keep up with the youth’s on-the-go lifestyle. Similar to the realme C25, it also obtained a TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability Certification, having passed 23 major tests, including ten (10) daily-use test scenarios, extreme environment tests, and component reliability tests. This means users can count on the realme C25S for outstanding quality reminiscent of flagship models.

Other features of the realme C25S include a 48MP AI Triple Camera, 6000mAh battery with 18W quick charging, and a 6.5” HD+ mini-drop display, making it an all-around smartphone that delivers excellent results at an affordable price.

In addition, the realme C25S also comes with the latest realme UI 2.0 based on the Android 11. This offers amazing customization features, as well as enhanced privacy and security to ensure users’ personal data remains safe and protected.

Avail the realme C25S at P1,000 off this June 15!

Coming in two colors: Water Blue and Water Grey, the realme C25S will be available first on Shopee starting June 15. The 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant will retail for PHP7,490, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant will retail for P8,490.

Flash sales will also be held throughout on June 15 where you can avail of both realme C25S variants with a discount of PHP1,000 so stay tuned!