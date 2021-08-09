PH’s no. 1 smartphone brand realme celebrates Dare To Be You Global Fan Fest this month

The realme Squad is in for an amazing treat as the country’s no. 1 smartphone for Q1 and Q2 2021 continues its highly anticipated Global Fan Fest celebration this whole month of August. With an exciting roster of events, promo campaigns, and other initiatives, realme aims to show its gratitude for the continuous support and loyalty it has received from its Filipino audience.

Since its entry to the local market in 2018, realme has undeniably gone on to become the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the Philippines. The brand has achieved tremendous year-over-year growth and continues to disrupt the industry with its impressive lineup of smartphones and AIOT products. This year, realme further cemented its position as the no. 1 smartphone brand in the country as it emerged as the top smartphone vendor for two consecutive quarters according to separate reports from marketing research firms Canalys and Counterpoint Research.

With all these milestones, the brand is committed to giving back to the realme community by dedicating a month-long celebration jam-packed with initiatives that are sure to delight the Squad.

“In just less than three years, realme has managed to achieve unimaginable success in the Philippines, and we could not have done this without the incredible support of our fans and community. Knowing that we have the realme Squad with us every step of the way pushes us to outdo ourselves and reach greater heights”, shares Austine Huang, realme Philippines’ VP for Marketing. “We are truly grateful for your loyalty, and we hope that our Global Fan Fest this month will spread joy and optimism amid these challenging times,” adds Huang.

With the theme Dare To Be You, this year’s Global Fan Fest serves as a reminder to today’s youth to be unapologetically real despite the noises that surround us. With this in mind, realme is set to roll out various initiatives and events this month that the Squad can look forward to.

Dare To Experience: Extended 8.8 Sale on Shopee and Lazada

To kickstart the month-long celebration, realme recently launched its 8.8 Sale on Lazada and Shopee with massive discounts of up to 40% OFF on smartphones and TechLife devices. Products such as the recently launched TechLife Air Purifier and Cobble Bluetooth Speaker, along with other well-loved offerings like the realme 8 Series, the realme C25S, and the realme Watch 2 Series, are available at special discounted prices until August 10 on Shopee, and August 12 on Lazada.

Dare To Represent: Search for realme’s next brand ambassador

In line with its commitment to be a champion for today’s youth, realme is looking for new authentic voices to represent and collaborate with the brand through the second installment of Dare To Represent, the online search for realme’s next brand ambassador. Two winners will get to take home a P50,000 cash prize, 1-year contract as brand influencer, and other content collaboration opportunities.

To join, interested participants are tasked to upload a short video explaining how they encourage themselves to stay unapologetically real despite what other people may say. Entries will be accepted until August 20, and the announcement of winners will be on August 26. For the full set of mechanics, visit the realme Philippines Facebook page.

Dare To Be You: A social media movement

True to its mission of empowering the youth to be unapologetically real, realme is also set to amplify stories of inspiration through the Dare To Be You social media movement. Happening on August 11, this online roadblock aims to highlight what it means to turn negative external noise into opportunities for one’s growth and self-improvement.

For the campaign, realme partnered with notable Filipino personalities with rich stories of success in their chosen industries. Included in the roster are top fashion model Reins Mika Melitante, shoutcaster and gaming analyst Caisam “Wolf” Nopueto, globally renowned fashion designer Carl Jan Cruz, drag artist Prince Martell, and creative director Ryuji Shiomitsu, among many others. Through their stories, realme aims to give hope to today’s youth and spread awareness on the importance of staying true to one’s passion despite challenges.

Dare to Be Trendsetting: realme Super Brand Day Sale on Shopee

As part of the month-long celebration, the realme Squad can also look forward to exciting discounts and offers on their favorite realme smartphones and TechLife products during realme’s Super Brand Day Sale on Shopee on August 26 to 28. Special prizes will also be given away during the brand’s livestream series on the Shopee app during the sale.

Dare to Celebrate: realme Mobile Legends Cup Season 4 Grand Finals

The realme Global Fan Fest culminates on August 26 with the much-awaited grand finals tournament of the multi-awarded realme Mobile Legends Cup, where the remaining teams will battle it out for Mobile Legends supremacy and the chance to bring home up to P500,000 worth of prizes.

As a special treat for the realme Squad, the brand also enlisted top local music acts to join in on the celebration, making it a one-of-a-kind event where gaming and music will come together. The RMC Season 4 Grand Finals will happen on August 26 at the realme Philippines Facebook page.

With all these initiatives and more, the realme Global Fan Fest will definitely be one for the books! For more info, updates, and other surprises, be sure to follow realme on Facebook at facebook.com/realmePhilippines, @realme_PH on Twitter, and @realmephilippines on Instagram. #DareToBeYou #realmePH