realme Fan Fest celebration continues with RMC Grand Finals; Zack Tabudlo to headline half-time show

Attention, Squad! realme’s Global Fan Festival is about to get even bigger with the realme Mobile Legends Cup (RMC) Grand Finals happening on August 26.

The special livestream event will see top esports teams duke it out for Mobile Legends supremacy, jam-packed with other surprises that are sure to excite the realme community. This is part of the brand’s month-long celebration to show its gratitude for the continuous support and loyalty it has received from its Filipino fans.

The grand livestream event kicks off at 11AM with the exciting matchup between ​​the PSBA Jaguars from the Philippine School of Business Administration, and Team Lethal from Angeles University Foundation as they go head-to-head for the RMC x PJMA Campus Invasion. This will then be followed by the much-awaited showdown between AUG3 and K10 for the main RMC Season 4 Grand Finals round as they vie for the ultimate RMC title, and a prize pool of up to P500,000.

Zack Tabudlo to headline RMC half-time show

As a treat for the realme Squad, the RMC Grand Finals will also feature a special half-time show headlined by singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo in between the matches. The artist behind the hit single “Binibini” is set to indulge fans with a performance of his latest viral hits.

In addition, the country’s top gaming personalities are also set to face off for the very first time in a surprise celebrity showmatch that’s one for the books.

With all these and more, the realme Mobile Legends Cup Grand Finals is definitely something you would not want to miss! Be sure to catch it on August 26 starting at 11AM on realme Philippines’ Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok accounts.

realme Mobile Legends Cup Season 4 is co-presented by official telco partner DITO Telecommunications, official courier partner J&T Express, official digital payments partner PayMaya, official gaming fuel partner Mountain Dew, official gaming gear partner Logitech, official chair partner Secret Lab, and official talent partner Rumble Royale.

For more info on the RMC Grand Finals and the realme Global Fan Festival, follow realme on Facebook at facebook.com/realmePhilippines, @realme_PH on Twitter, and @realmephilippines on Instagram. #DareToBeYouwithrealme #RMCGrandFinals #realmePH