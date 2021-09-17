DareToDisrupt: realme GT Master Edition, realme Book to launch in the Philippines on September 23

realme, the Philippines’ number one smartphone brand as of Q2 2021, dares to disrupt the local tech industry once again with the highly anticipated release of two of its latest products: its latest flagship smartphone, the realme GT Master Edition, and its first ever laptop, the realme Book.

Launching officially in the Philippines on September 23, the realme GT Master Edition and the realme Book offer a premium yet affordable experience ideal for multi-faceted millennials, young professionals, and students looking to enable their passions with innovative technology.

“realme’s new offerings represent some of the very best in technology, at a price that’s affordable and accessible to many Filipinos. We look forward to helping the realme Squad in accomplishing their goals and achieving their full potential with the realme GT Master Edition and the realme Book,” said Austine Huang, realme Philippines’ VP for Marketing. “These two products are truly the embodiment of our ‘premium affordable’ philosophy, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience them ”, adds Huang.

Experience #MasteryBeyondSpeed with the real flagship disruptor

Filipinos looking for a flagship smartphone at an affordable price can turn to the realme GT Master Edition, which promises #MasteryBeyondSpeed.

The GT Master Edition boasts a powerful performance with the industry-leading Snapdragon 778G Processor that allows for a smooth and seamless daily smartphone experience, whether for working, creating content, or mobile gaming. This also enables the phone for 5G connectivity as 5G mobile networks are rapidly emerging in the country.

Design is one of the defining characteristics of the realme GT Master Edition as realme strived to push the boundaries of product design once more. The Voyager Grey colorway is designed by world-renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa who is best known for his work with brands such as MUJI, Herman Miller and many more. It sports a suitcase design, taking inspiration from the concept of travel and exploration. The variant is also made of exquisite vegan leather, which is the first concave vegan leather in the industry, so as to replicate the horizontal grid of the suitcase.

The realme GT Master Edition also comes in a Daybreak Blue colorway, which is inspired by the colors of dawn, and uses Japan’s patented PICASUS technology that covers the phone in a nano-laminate coating giving it a shiny, metallic, and holographic feel. Both colorways are slim and lightweight; the Daybreak Blue comes in at 8mm thickness and weighs in at a lean 174g, while the Voyager Grey measures 8.7mm and weighs 180g.

All your favorite content and games come through crisp and clear on the realme GT Master Edition’s industry-leading Samsung Super AMOLED display, with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, guaranteeing lag-free visuals. The colors are lively and vibrant as well, thanks to the 100% DCI-P3 color display.

When it comes to gaming, the realme GT Master Edition is guaranteed to handle popular games such as Mobile Legends, Genshin Impact, Axie Infinity, and many more with its built-in Vapor Chamber Cooling System, which greatly reduces temperatures from the phone’s heat sources to keep it consistently performing well. The phone also charges quickly with 65W SuperDart Charge technology, which can get it to 50% in only 13 minutes, allowing you to enjoy your smartphone experience for longer.

Other features of the realme GT Master Edition include a 64MP Primary Camera and a 32MP Selfie Camera for all your photography and videography needs. In addition, the realme GT Master Edition will be available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

realme’s first ever laptop is #DesignedToEmpower

In line with its mission to provide a well-rounded digital experience to every Filipino, realme dares to disrupt the laptop category with its first ever laptop, the realme Book, which is the perfect device for multi-faceted millennials and students, with features designed to empower them in their modern lifestyles.

Do everything you need to without hassle and worry with the realme Book’s 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor in Core i3 and Core i5 variants and 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4x RAM. It adopts the 10nm SuperFin manufacturing process that provides excellent energy efficiency performance and carries the new CPU + GPU structure, making it perform much better than the previous generation. The realme Book’s 512GB SSD storage also guarantees memory space for all your apps and files, as well as quick startups every time.

The realme Book’s 14” display also boasts a high-resolution of 2160×1440 pixels, which is 1.5x more than a 1080p display, making it unbelievably clear. It also has 100% sRGB color gamut screens that make colors pop even more, as well as a 3:2 ratio that shows more content, making it ideal for office use, graphic design, and entertainment. The display is also brighter than most laptops at 400 nits, 33% brighter than most laptops, ensuring clearness and visibility even outdoors. The display’s ultra-narrow 5.3mm bezel also breaks the visual boundary, bringing more stunning visual effects and a more immersive experience.

For users constantly on the go, the realme Book is highly portable due to its slim 14.9mm-thick body and light 1.38-kg weight, uncommon for 14-inch laptops and thinner than other leading brands. Despite its slimness, it’s also sturdy with an aluminum alloy body that is not only comfortable, but also has a premium look and feel, coming in Real Silver and Real Blue colorways.

Other premium features on the realme Book include a 54Wh large battery that boasts up to 11 hours of usage time for everyday office tasks, coupled with the patented 65W Super-Fast Charge technology that charges the realme Book to 50% in only 30 minutes—and is also compatible with other realme and USB-C devices. It is also equipped with Stereo Sound by DTS (Powerful Bass Sound by HARMAN) for a crystal-clear audio experience.

Catch the official unveiling of the realme GT Master Edition and the realme Book, on September 23, 6 p.m. on the realme Philippines Facebook page and YouTube channel. The realme Squad can also look forward to exciting deals and promos to be offered during this highly anticipated launch.