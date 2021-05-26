realme hailed no.1 smartphone brand in the PH for Q1 2021

realme, a three-year-old brand continues to strengthen its foothold in the Philippine smartphone market as it once again takes the No. 1 spot in the Top smartphone vendors for Q1 2021. The fast-rising tech brand first achieved this position back in Q3 2020, just two years after the brand’s entry in the market in late 2018.

Data from several research firms underscore realme’s remarkable growth and market leadership during this quarter. Canalys reports a 23% unit share for the brand, driven by a 95% annual growth. In addition, realme also takes the no. 1 spot in a separate report by IDC, accounting for 21.3% of total market share. The report notes that this position is highlighted by the opening of new realme stores in the first quarter of 2021 further expanding the brand’s channel reach in high growth potential areas outside of Manila.

Despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, realme still showed the highest YoY (year on year) growth during the quarter at +142%, according to Counterpoint Research. The brand also leads in the e-commerce space, having the highest proportion in online sales at 34%.

Winning customer-centric philosophy

Beating out every big player in the category and becoming the top choice for the young generation were made possible by realme’s customer-centric philosophy. Offering top-notch customer service from end-to-end, realme has consistently focused on catering to the needs of its customers right from the point of purchase to down to utilizing the product to its full capabilities.

The brand continues to expand its presence both offline and online to ensure availability and accessibility of its products and services wherever the customers are. To date, realme has over 550 concept stores, kiosks, and partner dealers nationwide that cater to product inquiries and sales, empowering customers with expert product knowledge before purchase. realme is also available through e-commerce platforms like Lazada and Shopee, which offer convenience and safety to customers especially during this pandemic.

16 service centers located in different parts of the country have also been activated to support after-sales services and other end-user needs, fulfilling their commitment of providing better customer service to every Filipino.

In line with its goal of actively listening to its customers, realme also launched the realme Community app. It serves as the brand’s official community forum where realme users can ask questions and receive guidance about realme devices, share their ideas and insights, and stay up to speed with all the latest news and events. Available for download on Google Play, the app serves as a platform by which the brand connects and engages with their customers, providing better support and guidance all throughout the journey.

Championing the youth

Apart from these efforts in sales and marketing, realme continues to be a brand for and by the youth. It continuously pushes for product innovation geared towards championing the interests and passions of its young customers. This includes notable features and upgrades in its smartphones that are important and relevant for content creation, gaming, and other relevant youth passion points.

The realme 8, which was launched just this month alongside the realme 8 Pro, is a perfect example of the brand’s youth-driven innovation. Perfect for gaming enthusiasts, the realme 8 boasts a powerful MTK Helio G95 processor that delivers the best in mobile gaming. It also features 30W Dart Charge and 5,000 mAh battery — a sleek package ideal for the youth on the go with the growing demand of a smartphone that can keep up with their needs and style. The realme 8 Pro, on the other hand, comes packed with a powerful 108MP quad rear camera setup, making it the top choice for aspiring content creators and multimedia enthusiasts.

In terms of aesthetics, realme also champions the youth’s bold and expressive style. The unique design of the realme 8 Series embodies the youth’s trendy and fierce personality, not being afraid to express their emotions and dare to stand out.

Promising better innovations in the months to come, realme is set to continue its streak in leading the smartphone and TechLife categories with its customer-centric approach in developing new products and services that users can enjoy.