realme launches realme C25 on April 15, offers a new standard of reliability for everyday challenges

realme Philippines, the country’s leading smart technology brand, is ready to disrupt the budget segment once again with the launch of the highly reliable realme C25. This newest device from realme Philippines is set to bring a new standard of smartphone experience to every Filipino as they continue to shift to a highly digital lifestyle this year. The livestream launch will happen on April 15 at 6:00 p.m. on realme Philippines’ official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The realme C25 is the first smartphone in the world that was certified with high reliability and durability by the world-renowned authority in quality management, TÜV Rheinland. The realme C25 is equipped with a powerful set of features and specs for Filipinos’ all-day digital lifestyle experience. It packs a long-lasting battery life of 6,000 mAh, an 18W Type C quick-charge technology, a 48MP AI triple-camera setup and a trendy design.

“We are excited to announce that realme Philippines is launching a new powerful yet attainable device that will help Filipinos achieve a highly digital lifestyle this year. As the first smartphone certified with high reliability by TÜV Rheinland, the realme C25 is ready to match the daily hustle of Filipinos. Join us on April 15 as we announce the local availability of this powerful device, and as we welcome our newest highly competitive active noise-canceling earbuds, the realme Buds Air 2 Series,” shares realme Philippines Vice President for Marketing Austine Huang.

To be announced alongside the realme C25 is the availability of the realme Buds Air 2 Series. Touted as the best active noise-canceling earbuds in their respective price points, the realme Buds Air 2 and realme Buds Air 2 Neo support active noise cancellation up to 25dB, which monitors external noise through a feed-forward microphone.

realme fans and customers who will tune in to the live stream launch of the realme C25 and the new AIoT devices on April 15 will get the chance to win exciting prizes from realme Philippines! The realme team is also expected to make more thrilling announcements about their other product line-ups during the program.