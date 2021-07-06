realme launches Watch 2 Series, new TechLife products to support Filipinos’ health journey

realme, the country’s no. 1 smartphone brand for Q1 2021, is on a mission to enable Filipinos on their journey towards health and wellness with the launch of new TechLife products this month.

Officially launched via a special livestream on the realme Philippines’ Facebook page on July 6, the realme Watch 2 Series, along with other exciting AIoT products, are impressive additions to the brand’s growing TechLife ecosystem that aims to make every Filipino live more conveniently and efficiently daily with a full-circle digital experience.

Since the launch of the realme Watch in July 2020, the brand has become one of the most trusted smartwatch brands in the country. In a study by research firm Canalys, realme emerged as the PH’s no. 1 wearable device in Q1 of 2021, accounting for 40% unit share in the category.

With the new realme Watch 2 Series, the realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, the realme Night Light, and the realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker, the brand aims to strengthen their position as a leader in the AIoT segment while empowering Filipinos in their health-oriented lifestyles.

Stay on track with your health goals with the realme Watch 2 Series

As the professional sports and fitness companion, the realme Watch 2 Pro features a massive 1.75” Ultra Large Display with a high resolution of 320 x 385 pixels to deliver a rich and sharp visual experience that remains visible even under direct sunlight. It also has a high refresh rate of 30FPS for increased smoothness and reactiveness.

The realme Watch 2 Pro also boasts a high-precision Dual Satellite GPS to aid you in your travels, as well as incredible battery life of up to 14 days to make sure all your sports and fitness needs are well taken care of.

The realme Watch 2, on the other hand, makes for the ideal companion for one’s day-to-day fitness tasks. Like the realme Watch 2 Pro, it features realme’s industry-leading blood oxygen and 24/7 heart rate monitor to help you keep track of your health, and supports up to 90 kinds of sports modes to monitor your physical activities like cycling, strength training, running, among many others. The realme Watch 2’s battery can last up to 12 days to support longer functionality for your health journey.

For seamless connectivity within the realme ecosystem, both the realme Watch 2 Pro and the realme Watch 2 are capable of controlling other AIoT devices, and can be paired seamlessly to realme smartphones to remotely control the camera, unlock the phone, and view smart notifications for third-party apps. The realme Watch 2 Pro Series can also be connected to the realme Link app to sync and view your complete health data right on your phone.

The realme Watch 2 Pro is available for the SRP of P4,490 while the realme Watch 2 is available for only P2,990.

Make workouts more enjoyable with the realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

To accompany your workouts and make them more enjoyable, the brand also launched the realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo. It features an 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost driver that delivers an immersive audio experience with deep and rich bass, and a massive battery life of up to 17 hours. The realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo also boasts a Game Mode with Super Low Latency for as low as 88ms, ideal for playing games or watching movies.

Other features include Environment Noise Cancellation, 10-minute Quick Charge for 120-minute playback and an IPX4 water resistance rating. The realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is available for only P1,490.

Accomplish quick tasks safely with the realme Motion-Activated Night Light

Alongside the realme Watch 2 Series and the realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, the brand also launched its motion-activated Night Light, ideal for accomplishing quick tasks at night. The realme Motion Activated Night Light supports human motion detection with a built-in infrared motion sensor and photo-sensors that support 120° super wide range sensing, effective for up to 6 meters. Able to sense body motion even in low light, there’s no need to fumble around at night to find the light switch anymore.

With its responsive low-light motion sensing, eye-protecting diffused lighting, flexible placement methods, and a long battery life of 365 days—it is strongly recommended for those with elderly or children at home, as well as friends who often get up to do quick tasks at night.

The realme Motion-Activated Night Light retails for P590.

Get these realme products and more for up to 40% off this 7.7

As an early bird offer on July 7, realme’s newest range of AIoT products will be available for up to 40% off on both Shopee and Lazada.

During the 7.7 Sales on both platforms, the realme Watch 2 Series will be available at P1,000 off—P3,490 for the realme Watch 2 Pro, and P2,990 for the realme Watch 2. The realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will also be available at the discounted price of P990, while the realme Motion-Activated Night Light will be available for P390.

For more info and updates, follow realme on Facebook at facebook.com/realmePhilippines, @realme_PH on Twitter, and @realmephilippines on Instagram. #StayHealthywithrealme #InfinitelyStylishAndFit #realmePH