realme kickstarts Health Awareness Month, launches Watch 2 Series on July 6

In line with its mission to become every Filipino’s tech and lifestyle partner, realme, the country’s no. 1 smartphone brand, continues to strengthen its foothold in the AIoT category with the launch of the realme Watch 2 Series, along with other TechLife devices on July 6.

The launch of these new AIoT devices is part of realme’s campaign to encourage everyone to stay on track with their fitness and wellness goals, with the help of the brand’s quality tech devices.

“We know that now more than ever, our health should be a top priority. This is why we decided to dedicate the whole month of July to spreading awareness about the importance of our well-being. We aim to enable Filipinos with quality tech devices to support them in their fitness and wellness journey”, shares Austine Huang, realme Philippines’ VP for Marketing.

Apart from this launch, the realme Squad can look forward to new offers, deals, and other initiatives this month to encourage everyone to be on track with their health and wellness.

Style meets sports: The realme Watch 2 Series

The realme Watch 2 and the realme Watch 2 Pro are ideal for those who are looking for stylish watches that can support their active lifestyles.

The realme Watch 2 Pro is the professional sports and fitness companion. It features a massive 1.75” Ultra Large Display with a high resolution of 320 x 385 pixels that can display rich and vivid visuals. With brightness of up to 600 nits, the display remains clearly visible even under direct sunlight. In addition to its increased size, the watch display also features a 30fps high refresh rate to deliver a smoother experience, finger controls, and improved reactiveness.

In terms of health and fitness functionality, the realme Watch 2 Pro features a blood oxygen and 24/7 heart rate monitor with a high level of accuracy. It also supports up to 90 kinds of sports modes to track activities such as running, outdoor cycling, hiking, swimming, basketball, yoga, and strength training, among many others.

The realme Watch 2 Pro also boasts a High-precision Dual Satellite GPS, and incredible battery life lasting up to 14 days to make sure all your health needs are well taken care of.

On the other hand, the realme Watch 2 is the ideal everyday fitness companion. It also features realme’s industry-leading blood oxygen and 24/7 heart rate monitor to become your smart health manager.

The realme Watch 2 also supports up to 90 kinds of sports modes, and has the most comprehensive range of health functions such as step monitoring, sleep monitoring, hydration reminders, and meditation relaxing, among many others. The realme Watch 2 boasts massive battery life lasting up to 12 days with its 315mAh high-efficiency battery to support longer functionality for your health journey.

For seamless connectivity within the realme ecosystem, both the realme Watch 2 Pro and the realme Watch 2 are capable of controlling realme AIoT devices such as realme Buds products, bluetooth speakers and many others. They can also remotely control the music player on your phone making it ideal for fitness activities. In addition, realme Watch 2 also supports a remote camera feature and easy smart unlock feature for your realme phone.

The realme Watch 2 Pro and the realme Watch 2 can be connected to the realme Link app to sync and view your complete health data right on your phone. You can also access and change settings as per your preferences on the app.

Lastly, the realme Watch 2 Series can be seamlessly paired with realme smartphones and supports display of calls, SMS and third-party app messages, having been adapted to a diverse range of third-party apps for smart notifications.

With all these features and more, the realme Watch 2 Series is sure to upgrade every Filipino’s tech-driven and health-oriented lifestyle. Since the launch of the realme Watch in July 2020, the brand has grown to become one of the most trusted smartwatch brands in the country. According to research firm Canalys, realme emerged as the top brand for smartwatches in the Philippines for Q1 2021.

The realme Watch 2 Series will be launched alongside other AIoT products: the realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, the realme Night Light, and the realme Bluetooth Speaker via a special livestream on the realme Philippines’ Facebook page on July 6.

These new AIoT products are impressive additions to the brand’s TechLife ecosystem that aims to make every young Filipino live more conveniently and efficiently daily with a full-circle digital experience driven by a powerful mix of audio, wearables, smart TVs, smart home devices, and smartphones.