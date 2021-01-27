realme Philippines joins Shopee’s 2.2 cashback sale with exciting deals and promos

realme Philippines, the country’s top 1 smartphone brand, offers another wave of exciting deals and promos for its Filipino squad this month of February at Shopee’s 2.2 Cashback Sale happening on February 2.

Starting 12 midnight during the said date, the realme squad could get up to 25 percent worth of discounts on select realme smartphones and AIoT devices during Shopee’s successive flash sales. Among the devices to receive discounts are the powerful midrange line-up realme 7 Series, the best round smartwatch realme Watch S, and the highly competitive noise-canceling earbuds realme Buds Air Pro.

“One of the many plans of realme Philippines this 2021 is to make its smartphones and AIoT devices become the digital companions of every Filipino. It is why we at realme Philippines are keen to look out for opportunities and partnerships where we could offer our products at much attainable prices. This incoming 2.2 sale, we are partnering yet again with Shopee to make our products much accessible to more Filipinos. We hope this could help the squad achieve their goals and have fun experiences this year,” shares realme VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

During the flash sale on February 2, the 65W SuperDart Charge smartphone realme 7 Pro 8GB + 128GB storage variant that can charge from 0 to 100 in just 34 minutes will be made more affordable at Php17,290. At a discounted price of Php13,290, gamers gunning for the championship can also purchase the midrange champ realme 7 8GB + 128GB that packs the world’s first MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Processor.

Squad members who are on the lookout for affordable smart wearables to gift their loved ones this Valentine’s day could also take advantage of realme’s special discounts on its AIoT devices this 2.2 online sale. With a Php1000 discount, realme Philippines is offering the realme Buds Air Pro and realme Watch S for a discounted price of Php3,990.

The brand’s partnership with one of the biggest online shopping platforms in the Philippines Shopee is one of its many efforts to show its commitment to making quality smartphones much more accessible to Filipinos this 2021.