realme Philippines Official Store emerges as no. 1 top-selling mobile store during 9.9 Big Brands Sale

realme, the country’s no. 1 smartphone brand for Q2 2021 continues to strengthen its foothold in the e-commerce landscape as proven by a successful performance during the recently concluded 9.9 sale on Lazada and Shopee.

From September 9 to 11, the brand rolled out discounts of as much as 50% OFF on realme smartphones and TechLife products, along with other offers such as free shipping and shopping vouchers.

After the three-day Lazada Big Brands Sale, the realme Official Store emerged as the no. 1 top selling mobile store, while the brand ranked no. 2 in terms of overall mobile sales. realme achieved a 65% growth from last year’s 9.9 performance on the platform.

On the other hand, realme also achieved strong numbers during the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day, recording a 142% year-over-year growth. The e-commerce platform also reported that the brand ranked no. 2 in the overall mobile brand category, and no. 3 in the audio and wearables category.

Among the best-selling realme smartphones recorded is the well-loved C-Series: realme C11 2021, realme C25S, and realme C21Y. The realme C11 2021 in particular proved to be the unbeatable mobile contender as it became the fastest smartphone to sell out during the sale, having been wiped out in under 30 minutes.

realme’s AIoT products also performed well on both platforms with the realme Buds Q2, the realme Buds Classic, and the realme Powerbank 2i emerging as the best-selling realme TechLife units.

These 9.9 sale achievements came on the heels of realme’s other milestones in the AIoT category. Global research firm Canalys recently reported that realme emerged as the no. 1 watch vendor in the Philippines with a 49% unit share and a whopping 2,286% annual growth.

Similarly, the brand was also hailed by the research firm as the no. 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) vendor, accounting for 30% market share with a 613% annual growth in the category.

This recent success underscores the three-year-old brand’s commitment to providing the best digital experience to every Filipino. “With every milestone we achieve, we are reminded of the tremendous support and loyalty of the whole realme community including our fans, partners, and employees across the nation. We are truly grateful for the love of our Squad, and rest assured, we will continue to disrupt the industry with quality products and services for our Filipino fans”, shares Austine Huang, realme Philippines’ VP for Marketing.