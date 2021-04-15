realme PH sets a new standard of reliability with the realme C25, initially available exclusively on Shopee

Leading smart technology brand realme Philippines continues to strengthen its commitment to providing Filipinos powerful tools and devices that would help them rise above all the challenges they may encounter this year with the launch of the world’s first TÜV Rheinland certified smartphone – the realme C25. This newest device from realme is available starting April 16 at 12 midnight during the realme Super Brand Day Sale on Shopee at a discounted price of P5,990.

The realme C25 is a powerful yet attainable all-around device that is intended for heavy smartphone users who rely on their device as the central component for their digital-heavy lifestyle, from online schooling, live streaming, shout casting, content creation to connecting and controlling their smart accessories and devices.

“Filipinos always stay ready in all the challenges that come their way. As they remain resilient and optimistic with all the unprecedented events that might happen around this year, we at realme Philippines launch the highly reliable realme C25 that will accompany every young Filipino with all the challenges they will accept and encounter this 2021. Proven to be highly reliable and durable by TÜV Rheinland, the realme C25 is every Filipino’s companion as they continue to navigate and shift to a highly digital lifestyle this 2021,” shares realme Philippines’ Vice President for Marketing Austine Huang.

#ChallengeAccepted for an all-day digital lifestyle experience

The realme C25 is the first smartphone in the world that passed the TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability Certification. Obtaining the high-reliability certificate from TÜV Rheinland, the realme C25 encompassed 23 major tests, including 10 daily use test scenarios, such as drop, wear, and tear; seven extreme environment test scenarios, including super extreme temperature, extreme humidity, voltage fluctuation, button life, static electricity, air pressure; and six component reliability test scenarios.

The realme C25 is also equipped with a large-capacity 6000mAh battery, which allows users to enjoy the features of the device nonstop whenever they want. Complementing this massive battery is an 18W Type C quick-charge technology, which allows the drained device to charge to 29 percent in just 30 minutes. The device sports a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, ensuring a much powerful and swift performance for both content creators and gamers alike. It also optimizes multimedia usage, allowing a faster response time and more accurate screen control.

The realme C25 features a 48MP AI triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP super clear main camera, and macro lens. The 8MP selfie camera features an f/2.0 large aperture, a gesture command, AI Beauty options, and 1080P full-HD video recording. It also allows users to achieve high-definition effects no matter how many self-portrait photos or videos they take.

For its design, the realme C25’s back cover is processed using the industry-leading German five-axis precise radium engraving machine, which makes the device more colorful, appealing, comfortable in the hand, and less susceptible to fingerprints. The realme C25 is available in two colorways: Water Grey and Water Blue.

#NoiseOffrealmeOn with the newest realme Buds Air 2 Series

Launching alongside the realme C25 are the realme Buds Air 2 and realme Buds Air 2 Neo, the brand’s newest highly competitive active noise-canceling earbuds.

The realme Buds Air 2 supports active noise cancellation, a function that’s seen only in high-end flagship earbuds and headphones. It is also equipped with the new Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution, a feature created through realme’s collaboration with American electronic music duo the Chainsmokers. The device also comes with a Transparency Mode, which enables users to listen to ambient sound with just one click. The realme Buds Air 2 also supports fast charging. With just 10 minutes of charging time, users get 120 minutes of playback. For its design, the realme Buds Air 2 inherits the curvy aesthetic of the previous generation while also adopting a unique two-tone color splicing design. Black and blue, silver and white — these stylish color combos embody street style.

The realme Buds Air 2 Neo also equips the active noise cancellation of up to 25dB. It monitors external noise through a feed-forward microphone. The 10mm Bass Boost Driver, along with a realme bass enhancement algorithm composite, makes for a new bass boost for a deeper and richer audio experience. It also comes with AAC high-quality audio technology, an encoding algorithm with a high compression rate provided by Dolby Laboratories for higher fidelity. The realme Buds Air 2 Neo comes in two colors – Active Black and Calm Gray. To create a futuristic design, a gleaming mirror design is used in the earbud tips to reflect varying colors in different angles.

Snag up to P5,000 discount at Shopee Brand Day Sale

The realme C25 will be available in the Philippines starting April 16 at 12 midnight during the realme Super Brand Day Sale on Shopee. Available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the realme C25 is priced at P7,490. On the same day, the brand will also be retailing the newest realme Buds Air 2 and realme Buds Air 2 Neo for the price of P3,990 and P2,490, respectively.

In celebration of the launch of these new devices from realme, fans and customers can enjoy huge discounts when purchasing during the Shopee Brand Sale Sale. The realme C25 4GB + 64GB variant, realme Buds Air 2 and realme Buds Air 2 Neo may be purchased for the price of P5,990, P2,990 and P1,990, respectively, with free shipping for the realme C25 on April 18 and the realme Buds Air 2 Series from April 16 to 18.

Other than the three devices, realme Philippines also drops the prices of most of its smartphone and AIoT devices by as much as 38% percent. Among the realme devices to be discounted, the realme 7 8GB + 128GB variant will receive the highest discount of P5,000 from its original price of P14,990 during Shopee’s Flash Sale. While the realme Powerbank 2i and realme C12 3GB + 32GB variant will also be available at discounted prices of P5,490 and P490, respectively. Fans and squad members may also purchase the realme Smart TV 32” and 43” variants with a discount of P3,000, making their sale prices P8,990 and P15,990, respectively. The realme Bag can also be purchased at a discounted price of P1,240 from its original price of P1,490.

Fans may also get a chance to win Shopee coins and product bundles from realme by joining the Shopee Hourly Prizes from April 16 to 18.