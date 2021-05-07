realme Philippines to launch first 108MP smartphone on May 11 with 8 Series

realme, the Philippines’ number one smartphone brand for Q3 2020 dares Filipinos to capture infinity with the most anticipated launch of the new realme 8 Series.

The realme 8 Series includes the realme 8 Pro, a premium 108MP smartphone designed primarily for photography enthusiasts and content creators, and the realme 8, its equally impressive mid-range counterpart to suit every Filipino’s gaming and digital needs.

The launch of the realme 8 Series, the brand’s flagship line, is its biggest and most anticipated smartphone launch in the Philippines to date.

“As the number of Filipino content creators and gamers grows, we want to be their chosen partner for all the dynamic and compelling photo and video content they create with the new realme 8 Series. This year’s flagship aims to make powerful and premium photography and videography features, as well as impressive gaming capabilities within reach,” says Austine Huang, vice president for Marketing of realme Philippines.

Infinite camera features

The realme 8 Pro is ideal for both photo and video content creation as the series aims to #CaptureInfinityWith108MP. The Pro’s major feature is its new 108MP quad rear camera, powered by industry-leading Samsung H2 Sensor camera technology that’s able to capture more details than the 12MP iteration. The quad camera is complemented by advanced camera features for even more options in the creative process.

The realme 8 Pro also has blazing fast charging times with the 50W SuperDart Charge that powers up to 100% in 47 minutes, allowing you to enjoy it for longer and less downtime.

Both the realme 8 and realme 8 Pro come with a high-definition immersive Super AMOLED display that shows content in full, vibrant colors, and bright output for direct sunlight readability. Paired with an Infinite Bold Design at the back featuring a sleek and sexy phone design that the youth adore and pair with their growing lifestyle of individuality and personality.

Infinite powerful experience

For gamers, the realme 8 is a top choice for play as its MTK Helio G95 Processor delivers the best gaming experience with seamless and high-frame rate performance in many top mobile titles, such as Mobile Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, League of Legends: Wild Rift, PUBG Mobile, and more. The high-performing processor also allows for smooth and fast in-app switching, perfect for multitasking and everything users need to do.

Not to be left out of the action, the realme 8 features a 30W dart charge for 0-100% in 65 minutes. All in a sleek package that is also the thinnest 5000mAh smartphone at just 7.99mm and 177g light, ideal for the youth on the go with the growing demand of a smartphone that can keep up with their needs and style.

The realme 8 Pro comes in two colors: Infinite Blue and Infinite Black, while the realme 8 comes in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black. They will officially be revealed to the public via special livestream on May 11, 6 p.m. on the realme Philippines Facebook page and YouTube channel, pegged as the biggest launch yet of the brand.

Simultaneously, the launch will reveal the much-awaited TV commercial of the realme Ambassador Kathryn Bernardo. The brand recently collaborated with her to personify realme’s Dare To Leap ethos, challenging the youth to break out of their comfort zone and capture their infinity, whatever their passions are. The TV commercial promises to unveil a new and different side of Kathryn which fans can look forward to.

The realme 8 Series will be available nationwide this May at realme’s 556 kiosks and concept stores, in addition to its 16 Service Centers across the Philippines.