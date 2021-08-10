realme retains no. 1 spot in the PH for Q2 2021, becomes fastest brand to sell 100M smartphones globally

realme Philippines continues to dominate the local smartphone industry as it claims the no. 1 spot in the market once again, according to international research firms IDC, Canalys, and Counterpoint Research in their respective Q2 2021 reports.

With this milestone, the fast-growing tech and lifestyle brand has now managed to hold the top spot for two consecutive quarters—an impressive feat the brand attained in less than three years. The brand first held this position in Q3 of 2020, just less than two years since its entry to the Philippine market in November 2018.

According to Canalys, realme accounted for 26% of the local market share, besting four other smartphone brands in the category. It also reported a 51% year-over-year growth for the brand during this quarter.

The brand also ranked first in a separate report by Counterpoint Research, with a 21% market share. Similarly, realme also showed leadership in e-commerce channels. “realme continued to lead the Philippines online market with a 32% share”, according to the report.

In addition, realme’s industry leadership for Q2 2021 is further validated by IDC as the research firm also reported a number 1 ranking for the brand.

“We are truly grateful for the continuous support of our Filipino fans because without them, this success would not have been possible. Achieving the top spot for two consecutive quarters is no easy feat for a young brand, but we managed to achieve this milestone because of the love and trust of our Squad. Rest assured, this only drives us to reach greater heights and dare to leap with trend-setting innovations and better services for our community,” shares Austine Huang, realme Philippines’ VP for Marketing.

realme reaches 100-million mark worldwide

On the global scale, realme also achieved a milestone of 100 million smartphones sold. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, realme still managed to become the fastest global smartphone brand to reach this milestone in three years, according to market research consultancy firm Strategy Analytics. In addition, realme is also the fastest growing major smartphone brand globally in Q2 2021 with a year-over-year growth rate of 149%, as data from research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.

This achievement further validates realme’s sales and business strategies across the globe. Established only in 2018, realme is now the 7th largest smartphone brand with presence in 61 different markets worldwide.

This 100-million milestone is the latest in line of realme’s spectacular global rise, as the company adds another ‘first’ to its name. “The past three years have really been about an entrepreneurial spirit and untamed growth for realme”, said realme’s CEO, Sky Li. “Thanks to the huge support from our young users, we have been able to reach our goal of shipping 100 million smartphones and have gained significant ground in the smartphone market. We will continue to provide young consumers around the world with products that have premium performance and trend-setting designs at affordable prices.”

Li added that realme’s next goal is to achieve a dual-100 million target – shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone within the 2023 calendar year.

To achieve this, realme is counting on a comprehensive product development strategy that will see it expand its offerings in two ways. With the recent launch of its flagship GT Series devices, dubbed as ‘flagship-killer’ phone, realme is poised to compete at mid-to-high-end segments. The company is also evolving its vision of building out a full-fledged AIoT ecosystem for global users within the next five years. To this end, realme has unveiled its1+5+T strategy: 1 being the mobile phone, 5 for True Wireless Stereo earphones, wearables, TVs, tablets, laptops, and T stands for realme’s AIoT brand TechLife. realme believes in its ability to lead users to a technologically enhanced lifestyle in a way that is affordable and sustainable at the same time.

With an audacious vision and courage to take on the world, realme is poised to break down barriers in a competitive environment.

realme GT Master Edition Series to launch globally on August 18

In celebration of the brand’s recent achievements both locally and globally, realme will launch its 100M-milestone product: the realme GT Master Edition Series, along with new categories on August 18.

The realme GT Master Edition Series is designed by famous Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, who explored new smartphone design elements in smartphone history. realme sees GT Master Edition Series as the most high-end flagship to celebrate its 100M sales achievement.

Apart from smartphones, realme is also set to announce its new product categories at the event, aiming to become the fastest-growing brand and disruptor in these new categories. These upcoming launches are a testament to realme’s mission of providing global young users with more trend-setting and leap-forward performance products.

The launch event will be held online on realme official social media platforms, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook.

