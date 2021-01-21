realme kickstart the year right and bright with great online deals this January

With all the challenges Filipinos needed to triumph over in 2020, the hope for a New Year of new beginnings and renewed fighting spirit is shared by many. realme, the number one smartphone brand in the Philippines, peps up young realme Squad members to kickstart the year right and bright with great online deals this January. The online sale event is happening both on Lazada and Shopee, and features several discounted realme products with price tags slashed by up to PHP 3,000!

The shift to a highly digital lifestyle was accelerated last year by the need to stay at home and lessen physical interactions. To aid young Filipinos thrive in the new normal, realme Philippines has launched a variety of products that boast features complementary to the digital lifestyle of the youth. Among these are the budget battery beast realme C12, best-selling midrange gaming champ realme 6 Pro, and smart audio devices realme Buds Air Neo and Buds Q — all of which offered at discounted prices during successive flash sales on January 20 on Lazada; and January 15, 16, 19, 20, 25, and 27 on Shopee.

Those who are not as eager standing by waiting for the flash sales may enjoy all-day discounted rates on Lazada on January 25, 27 and 30. Meanwhile, Shopee will be running the realme promos the whole day solely on January 30.

Entry-level battery beast realme C12 is a powerful device capable of handling the workload of young online schoolers and casual gamers. It packs a 6,000mAh Mega Battery that can last for at least 2 days, a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor, a 13MP AI triple-camera setup, a 5MP selfie camera perfect for social media photos. The realme C12 will retail for a discounted price of PHP 5,490. The realme 6 Pro, with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, 30W Fast-Charging technology, and 90Hz refresh rate, is a device of choice for mobile gamers. The best-selling realme smartphone will be made more affordable with PHP 3,000 being slashed off of its original price, making it available for just Php 13,990.

Audio lovers are also in for a treat! The stylish and top-selling realme Buds Q, the first in-ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) device from realme, will get a PHP 400 discount, lowering its price to PHP 1,090. The realme Buds Air Neo, known for its Super Low Latency Gaming Mode, is getting a Shopee-exclusive discount of Php 700 off, retailing for a final price of Php 1,290.

“Our January Online Sale is just the first of our many exciting activities this year. Our products bear technology and features that can help our Squad have a year of achieved goals and fun experiences. We hope through promos like these, more young Filipinos can have realme as their digital companion,” shares realme VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

The realme January Online Sale also includes other products from the leading smartphone brand in the country.