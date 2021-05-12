realme solidifies No.1 positioning with realme 8 Series, elevating mobile photography with 108MP

realme, the Philippines’ leading smartphone brand in the country, is ready to give Filipinos the power to capture infinity as the realme 8 Series, its most anticipated midrange line, launches first on Lazada on May 12.

Named the no.1 smartphone brand in the Philippines for Q1 of 2021 by research firms Canalys and IDC, realme aims to elevate the lifestyle of every young Filipino with its TechLife products to make them live more conveniently and efficiently daily.

The realme 8 Series was officially revealed to the public via a special livestream featuring Kathryn Bernardo on May 11 on the realme Philippines Facebook page and YouTube channel.realme 8 Pro: Capture infinity with 108MP camera sensor

There is no stopping content creators and digital savvy Filipinos in their quest for success. This makes the realme 8 Pro their perfect lifestyle partner.

The realme 8 Pro is perfect for photography enthusiasts and content creators thanks to its powerful 108MP quad rear camera setup. It is powered by Samsung’s industry HM2 camera sensor that captures images with eight times more pixels compared to 12MP smartphones.

It also features the world’s first Tilt-shift Time-lapse Video and Starry Time-lapse Video mode on smartphones that can turn the real world into a miniature world and lets users capture the beauty of the night. The Tilt-shift Time-lapse video mode also lets users manually adjust the shape, angle, position, and size of the blur effect.

The realme 8 Pro also features the 50W SuperDart Charge technology and is packed with 4,500 mAh battery. With this feature, it only takes 17 minutes to reach a battery life of 50% and 47 minutes for 100%, letting users enjoy digital activities and content creation with shorter charging time.

realme 8: Capture infinity with powerful gaming performance

For gaming enthusiasts, the realme 8 is the top choice. It boasts a powerful MTK Helio G95 processor that delivers the best in gaming. Users can enjoy a smooth and outstanding performance in top mobiles games like Mobile Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, League of Legends: Wild Rift, PUBG Mobile, and more.

The realme 8 features 30W Dart Charge and 5,000 mAh battery — a sleek package ideal for the youth on the go with the growing demand of a smartphone that can keep up with their needs and style.

realme being committed to the youth, improved the overall design of the realme 8 with its unique design. The ultra-bold “DARE TO LEAP” logo uses a special fluorescent material that absorbs light and emits a magical glow around the camera in low light. This design feature embodies the youth’s trendy and fierce personality, not being afraid to express their emotions and dare to stand out.

The realme 8 Pro comes in two colors — Infinite Blue and Infinite Black, while the realme 8 comes in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black. Both offerings feature a Super AMOLED Display that enhances the clarity and display of the applications for your content creation and gaming needs.

Dare to Leap with the most anticipated realme 8 Series

Coming in the 8+128GB storage variant for both units, the realme 8 Pro will be available for a suggested retail price of P16,990, while the realme 8 will be available for a suggested retail price of P13,990. Both the realme 8 series offerings will be exclusively available at P1,000 off during the Lazada flash sale on May 12.

From May 13 onwards, the realme 8 will be available for purchase at regular price in all realme ecomm platforms, concept stores, kiosks, and partner dealers nationwide. The realme 8 Pro, on the other hand, will only be available from May 22 onwards. Pre-orders made for the realme 8 Pro from May 11-22 will come with a free realme Buds Air Pro worth P4,990.

In addition, flexible payment plans are also available for the realme 8 Series. The realme squad can purchase these exciting gadgets via Home Credit at 6 or 9-month installment plans for the realme 8 Pro, and at a 6-month installment plan for the realme 8, all at 0 % interest. Installment plans for major credit cards are also available.

realme to co-present the very first PlayMaya tournament

As part of its push to be the top smartphone choice for Filipino gamers, realme is also co-presenting PayMaya’s inaugural PlayMaya tournament on May 14, the nationwidest e-sports tournament featuring fan favorite titles Mobile Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, and PUBG Mobile.

Several activities are in store for gamers and esports fans on that day, including a raffle sponsored by PayMaya and a special celebrity exhibition match featuring the country’s top gaming personalities such as Filipino streamer Ghost Wrecker.