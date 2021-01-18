realme starts 2021 with multiple awards worldwide

The previous year is one to remember for realme as it scored local and international awards for its quality products and business milestones. realme’s success in 2020 showcased real strength across all business silos thereby exceeding industry expectations.

realme Philippines was able to climb to being the number one smartphone brand in the country in just two years, as reported by global analysis firms Counterpoint Research, Canalys and IDC. With consistent sold-out sales, successful product launches and campaigns, and industry awards under its belt, the leading smartphone brand in the country is the fastest among its competitors to grow its local presence.

In the previous year, realme Philippines executed several campaigns and launched a number of products in aid of Filipinos trying to thrive in the highly digital dynamics of the new normal. The number one smartphone brand launched two new product line-ups in 2020 — the premium X-series and the e-commerce exclusive narzo series. It also grew its smart home device portfolio with the launch of new audio devices, smartwatches, smart camera, toothbrush and many more. realme Philippines also onboarded its first product ambassadors, social media superstar Donnalyn Bartolome and cosplay royalty Alodia Gosiengfiao.

The efforts of realme Philippines were not only recognized by consumers but by industry leaders as well. The two-year-old brand bagged a Silver Anvil for its Facebook Community under the Digital PR Program for the Consumer Welfare category. The award recognized realme Philippines’ Facebook Community as a platform to build ties and to nurture an elevated smartphone experience for the Filipino youth. It also took home a bronze trophy from the prestigious Asia-Pacific Stevie awards as the Most Innovative Startup of the Year – Consumer Product Industries category.

realme Philippines joined its global counterparts in a winning streak last year. Underpinned by strong support, realme global has gained 17 brand awards, 159 product awards and 5 top-tier design awards around the world in 2020. Much of realme’s commercial, corporate and innovative success is attributed to its clear and precise vision to provide cutting-edge features and trendsetting design. The brand also takes pride in its strong affiliation with its main consumers — the youth.

realme is currently among the Top 5 tech brands in terms of market share in 12 countries, claiming the number one spot in the Philippines, and has thenceforth expanded to 61 markets globally. The esteemed media outfit Financial Times has corroborated the company’s leading position across Asia-Pacific.

One major milestone realme has reached in 2020 is being the fastest company to reach 50M shipments, as reported by Counterpoint Research. realme, whose slogan is ‘Dare to Leap’, adopts a strategy of producing products with exceptional performance and trendsetting quality for the youth, all of which available at an affordable and attractive price point. “At realme, we commit to our philosophy which is to dare to leap into the forefront of innovation, design and product value — something young people can identify with,” says Sky Li, realme’s CEO. realme’s trendsetting image and product reputation have contributed to building customer trust and brand awareness.

realme’s trendsetting design present across its product line-ups was also lauded by the international design community. realme has won five international design awards such as the Good Designed Award 2020 for three different products, the Red Dot Design Award for the realme X2 Pro, the Golden Pin Award, and more. With its world-class design and cutting-edge technology, renowned mobile authority GSM Arena rated realme as the midrange all-rounder mobile phone for 2020.

The strong momentum realme gained in 2020 is expected to catapult the brand to greater heights in 2021, with new exciting products and technology on the horizon.