realme to reshape Filipino digital lifestyle with #realmeTechLife

realme, the no. 1 smartphone brand in the Philippines, is bringing a new generation of digital lifestyle experience in the country — the realme TechLife.

Bringing a 360° interconnected experience to users, the realme TechLife is the tech brand’s solution to the growing need of Filipinos for an upgraded smart home and living experience. The realme TechLife will officially be introduced in the Philippines on March 2, at 6 p.m. via a live stream on the realme Philippines Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The realme TechLife is set to elevate the lifestyle of every young Filipino to make them live much more conveniently and efficiently daily. It brings back the focus of Filipinos to real moments that matter by allowing them to live smartly with a broad range of audio, wearables, smart TVs, smart home devices, lifestyle products and smartphones.

The realme TechLife charges into the local smart home scene with two new devices essential to living smartly — the realme Smart and the realme Watch S Pro. The two new devices will be exclusively launched on realme’s official Shopee Mall Store at the Shopee 3.3 Mega Shopping Sale. With the new realme Smart TV and realme Watch S Pro, the realme TechLife is set to change the future of smart living in the country.

The change in our reality pushes us to rely on the efficiency brought by technology and interconnectivity. We are determined to help Filipinos optimize their daily life and embrace the future of smart living. We are confident that the realme TechLife is bound to change the digital lifestyle and home experience of Filipinos,” shares Austine Huang, vice president for Marketing of realme Philippines.

The realme Smart TV and realme Watch S Pro will have a special price on Shopee 3.3 Mega Shopping Sale to celebrate this new milestone. Also included in realme’s offers, the Philippine’s fastest-charging smartphone realme 7 Pro and World’s first MediaTek Helio G95 realme 7 gets a massive discount of Php 4,000, a special price of Php 13,990 and Php 11,990 only during Shopee 3.3 Mega Brand Day Sale.

Best-selling smart audio device realme Buds Q is being discounted along with the two new smart devices, making it available at a price of Php Php 855. Fans can visit the realme Philippines’ official Shopee Mall Store at 12 midnight on March 3 to get first dibs on all the promos of the leading smartphone brand. Central to this new generation of digital lifestyle experience is realme’s future collaboration with highly innovative partners globally, bringing about brand-new technology, joint customization development, and product selection for the ecosystem.

