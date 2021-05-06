Here’s why K-Drama content remains irresistible

Filipinos are no strangers to K-dramas, with some people obsessing over them back when an entire series would need to be burned on a whopping 40 VCDs. Recently, K-drama has again taken the country by storm, with fans of all ages binge-watching shows to their heart’s content.

Today, there’s an easier way to enjoy your K-content. For your viewing pleasure, Samsung and Viu have partnered together to bring you thousands of Korean dramas, movies, and shows that you can enjoy on the big screen. Until December 31, 2021, purchase of select Samsung TVs will come with a Premium subscription to Viu.

Let’s take a look at the reasons why the love for K-dramas stayed strong through the years:

The plotlines always evolve

While classic K-drama tropes are still present and enjoyed by many, the concepts around these stories are often refreshed. Whether it’s through building a new fantasy world, featuring an obscure hobby or sport, or highlighting societal topics that weren’t openly discussed before, K-dramas always give fans new ways to explore an exciting new story, all the time.

The stars just get brighter

Korean shows always bring their ‘A’ game when it comes to their casting choices. From fresh new faces to more seasoned veterans, the acting prowess of these stars is top caliber, regardless of the type of show. You’ll never know when a new rookie actor will be your new favorite with the help of his breakthrough role in a new drama.

The visuals continue to please

Every Korean drama is a visual spectacle, from the newest and most beautifully obscure locations, hippest set designs, and on-point fashion choices – the shows have it all. Every shot features the best things the country has to offer, and also helps viewers discover new trends and places that they would want to experience for themselves as well.

While we can’t experience some of the things just yet in person, the next best thing is to watch them come alive right at our own homes, with the help of Samsung and Viu. The strategic content partnership of top Korean content providers makes Viu the one-stop service for viewers to access the widest selection of Korean titles. The Viu TV app comes pre-installed on all 2020 Samsung Smart TV models and can also be downloaded on models from 2016 to date.