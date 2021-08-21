Reckitt donates more than P7M to Philippine Red Cross for COVID-19 relief efforts

Driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world, Reckitt Philippines Inc. once again made an additional donation to support the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in their battle against the COVID 19 pandemic. Just recently, the company turned over to PRC the amount of P7,046,060.00 in addition to the company’s donation of 36 million Pesos last year, the amount of which was allocated to build a COVID-19 mass testing center in Cagayan De Oro City, to be called the Philippine Red Cross Molecular Laboratory.

As part of the ongoing effort to support the Philippines, Reckitt employees opted not to spend their Christmas party funds last year and donate it instead to Philippine Red Cross to support their cause. The proceeds gathered were from the combined contribution of the employees amounting to P477,000.00 and were further augmented by the Reckitt ASEAN Region and Reckitt ASEAN Leadership Team amounting to P6,569,060.

The company’s donation will be used to fund the isolation facilities managed by the PRC in coordination with the various PRC Chapters, Local Government Units, host university and schools to cater to the needs of admitted patients needing beds, quarantine kits, food, water, shower facilities, and other necessities. The Philippine Red Cross also established an Emergency Field Hospital (EFH), identified by the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) to be a host hospital. The EFH will act as an extension of the LCP which will provide patients access to doctors, nurses, X-ray, CAT scan, and other medical services.

Present during the ceremony were PRC Chairman and CEO, Senator Richard Gordon, General Manager of Reckitt Philippines Inc, Aleli Arcilla, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy, Alfred So, and Manager of Government Affairs and Consumer Relations, Atty. Diana R. Mari.

“We are active supporters and partners of the Philippine Red Cross and we will continue to partner with the organization especially during this challenging time. We will continue to assist them in all of their charity work and Samaritan programs to help the nation and the Filipino community,” said Arcilla, General Manager of Reckitt Philippines Inc.

PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Richard Gordon likewise added “I’m really proud to be in partnership with Reckitt Philippines Inc. because through their organization, the COVID-19 mass testing center in Cagayan De Oro City will be built, thereby ensuring more lives to be served and saved.”