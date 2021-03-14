Reconnect with Autotelic and their meaningful new song, “Kwentuhan”

0 comment

Autotelic welcomes us into 2021 with message of reconnection with those important to us and cherishing the time we still have with them.

Although the song was written in early 2019, its meaning is even more relevant in recent times. Kai Honasan-Del Rio, keyboardist/backup vocalist, sums it up with this statement: “With the past year being a time when people have been unintentionally separated from one another, ‘Kwentuhan’ reminds us of the importance of the human connection and is exactly what we need for a brand-new start.”

While Josh Villena, songwriter/vocalist, adds, “’Kwentuhan’ is about the importance of communication. Maraming tao ang hirap ibahagi ang mga naiisip at nararamdaman nila. Minsan, ang kailangan lang nila ay tenga na handang makinig.”

A quick catch-up with a friend or a family member can not only make a difference in their lives, but in your own as well. Josh explains, “‘Kwentuhan’ is a conversation I wish I could still have with a friend that had passed away.”

Nowadays, people are more caught up in their own business that they tend to forget about connecting with those who matter. What the song reminds us is that we have to cherish the relationships and friendships that we have, while we still have the chance.

Following through with their new direction, Autotelic again deviates from their usual synth-heavy dance pop-rock sound that they are known for and takes a slight turn to guitar-driven alternative rock, giving the track that 90s to early 2000s feel. Rather than a “change of sound”, the band considers this shift as an expansion of their music, instead.

Josh mentions, “Our genre is very broad. We have two guitar players and two synth players. Ang daming pwedeng sound na ilabas especially with those instruments at maraming pwedeng i-bida na tunog.” But what has stayed the constant is their distinct songwriting which continues to hold true in every meaningful line that ‘Kwentuhan’ is packed with emoti, just like always.

‘Kwentuhan’ by Autotelic is out on all digital streaming platforms.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Liofer Pinatacan of Zamboanga del Sur named “PBB Connect” Big Winner!

Team Orange 0 comments
Liofer Pinatacan, the ‘Dong Diskarte ng Zamboanga del Sur,’ was voted by fans and viewers as the Big Winner of “Pinoy Big Brother Connect” during the first virtual Big Night…

Pop-rock powerhouse Sud returns to top form with the release of “Halong” under Warner Music Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Following the release of “Sagutan” and “Dumaloy,” pop-rock powerhouse Sud returns to top form with the release of “Halong” under Warner Music Philippines. “Halong,” which means take care in Hiligaynon,…

Absolut teams up with local Filipino artists to help uplift spirits

Team Orange 0 comments Arts & Cratfs
It’s hard to look at the world today and deny that we are divided and conflicted. So many things are driving hate and negativity, tearing us apart when we all…

Mi 11 Sells Out In the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Xiaomi’s latest flagship phone the Mi 11 has sold out, highlighting the Philippine markets’ anticipation for the smartphone that promises to help content creators make movie magic. Xiaomi Philippines expresses…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone