Red Fiber offers special deals; Sets expansion goals for seamless customer experience

RED Fiber, the country’s newest broadband provider, gives new subscribers the opportunity to enjoy three months’ worth of FREE subscription as well as twice the speed of their plans for the first 30 days (available for plans 20Mbps, 50Mbps, and 100Mbps). Subscribers of Dual Play plans, RED Fiber’s internet and TV bundles, may be upgraded to the highest TV plan, giving them access to more than 120 channels for the first 90 days.

RED Fiber is the consumer fiber broadband service of Radius Telecoms, Inc., a 100% Meralco subsidiary, which runs on a pure end-to-end fiber network. The provider’s Dual Play service, made available in partnership with CignalTV, the country’s no. 1 direct-to-home satellite provider, provides a wide array of high-definition IPTV channels to subscribers.

With RED Fiber, customers are assured of the highest service reliability in the market, with the promise of a 24 to 48 hour service restoration for any network issue.

“Reliability is no longer just a buzzword. It is now a moral obligation to consistently deliver business-grade broadband service because people’s livelihood and education are at stake,” Radius President and CEO Quiel Delgado said. “Accessing the internet is no longer a luxury. It has become a lifeline.”

RED Fiber carries Meralco’s reputation for service reliability and competent after-service care. As users depend on the internet to work, study, and connect, quality of service is a top priority. RED Fiber responds to these needs not only by giving users a hassle-free high-speed internet experience but also by providing reliable customer service.

“We’ve been aggressively expanding our coverage. Because we invested heavily on manpower, we are able to serve and install hundreds of subscriptions in a few days in areas like Westwood Highlands and Cedarwood Residences in Cavite, and Treveia and Ridgeview Estates in Nuvali,” Radius Chief Operating Officer Jen Dela Paz said. “At the same time, we continue to empower our teams with efficient and responsive customer relationship management tools to guarantee that seamless customer experience is not sacrificed in the process.”

New customers can have their RED Fiber account installed within three days upon application. Subscribers are required to submit at least one valid government-issued ID and one valid proof of billing.

RED Fiber is currently available in select areas in Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Tagaytay, Rizal, and Bulacan. For a complete list of serviceable areas, visit www.redfiber.com.