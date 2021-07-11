RED NOTICE Coming to Netflix on November 12, 2021

Dwayne Johnson announced to the world that RED NOTICE will be released globally on Netflix on November 12, 2021.

An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

Film Release Date: November 12, 2021

Directed by: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Written by: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Produced by: Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo; Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions; and Rawson Marshall Thurber

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds