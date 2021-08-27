Accredited & Safe: RedDoorz offers Filipinos’ Essential Know-Hows when booking hotels

The local travel industry is slowly getting back into full swing and options are now available for us to plan our next essential stay. However, with the different quarantine scenarios being implemented across the country, it can get confusing and stressful at times to know what exactly is needed before making a reservation.

RedDoorz, Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing technology-driven hotel management brand, offers some essential know-hows for travelers to help make our bookings even more convenient and safer.

1. Ensure your hotel is fully accredited

Before clicking that confirmation button, it is important to know if your hotel has made all the necessary requirements guaranteeing you a safe and quality stay. Luckily, all RedDoorz properties follow a set of operational standards and are accredited by the Department of Tourism (DOT). Plus, with over 260 hotels nationwide, a RedDoorz property is readily accessible for your essential stays.

2. Ask about your hotel’s safety precautions

Proper hygiene and sanitation are of the utmost priority, especially for hotel staff who are monitored daily, evaluated on implementing sanitation protocols, and trained to respond to COVID-19 critical situations. Most hotels even hire medical doctors and public health consultants to provide hotel staff guidance.

In response to the pandemic and to help speed up the travel industry’s recovery, RedDoorz launched HygienePass – a certification program that provides a standardized and rigorous health and safety protocol for all hoteliers to follow. The HygienePass initiative is a hallmark of good hygiene and sanitation that always ensures guests a safe and clean stay with its enhanced measures that are implemented across all approved hotels.

3. Take advantage of online booking discounts and perks from your phone

When scheduling your next stay, try using the hotel’s mobile app and open the door to exclusive discounts. Remember, the more times you use it – the more perks and rewards you can get. With the RedDoorz mobile app, you can avail of their “Best Price Promise” that guarantees the price of your stay is the lowest in the market or in any other booking platform. Other exclusive offers include room upgrades, add-on meals, extended hours stay, and airport pick-ups.

RedDoorz also offers flexible stay options for those needing to rebook or postpone, and customers even have more convenient ways to settle their bills with multiple payment options via credit/debit card, PayMaya, GCash, or on location. Then, if you leave a hotel review, you can earn freebies on your next stay. As of today, the RedDoorz app has registered over 800,000 downloads.

4. Check if you’re a part of a loyalty program

Hotels offer a lot of freebies for loyal customers who rebook. They also value those who take the time to give feedback and comments, refer a friend, or even just interact with them online. These open the door to more rewards and a chance to upgrade or improve your stay every time.

For only Php 400, you can join RedDoorz’s RedClub program where members can enjoy 24/7 customer support for all essential stays – whatever problem or need, a RedDoorz representative will be one call away. Other perks also include unlocking more hotel rooms discounts and getting RedCash rebates that can be used to book future stays.

A special RedDoorz treat for essential workers

Since the start of the pandemic, RedDoorz has routinely made efforts to help those most affected and improved service guarantee offers to make their stay more accommodating. In 2020, RedDoorz opened its doors to frontline health workers and provided them with temporary homes. This year, the hotel management brand extended their service to welcome home modern heroes in the essential industries such as call center agents, seafarers, security personnel, and bankers.

In honor of the National Heroes Day, RedDoorz is offering all essential workers a free night stay upon booking a minimum of 6 nights on August 30-31, 2021 or they can simply submit their complete booking ID with vaccination proof to Safe Stays to avail exclusive discounts on their next stay.

Have your #SafeStaysWithinReach with RedDoorz by visiting the official RedDoorz website or download the RedDoorz: Hotel Booking App from the App Store or Play Store.