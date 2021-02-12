Redeem your Globe Rewards points to share on Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Globe customers may redeem their points for gastronomic treats with just a few taps on the Globe Rewards App. Customers who love to eat or take-out can pay for their food and drinks using their rewards points to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“We understand how important it is to maximize every peso spent, given that Filipinos have been facing unexpected challenges especially this past year. With Globe Rewards, our customers are able to use their points as cash because one point = one peso, further stretching their budget,” said Joey Kilayko, Head of Globe Rewards.

Known as the nation with the sweetest of sweet-tooths, loyal customers can maximize their Rewards points by treating themselves with a meal from Krispy Kreme, Dairy Queen, or even have the items delivered via Grab Food vouchers.

“Globe Rewards is our way of granting special treats for customers who continue to use our products and services. So keep using the Globe Rewards app for more surprises and treats,” Kilayko added.

In fact, any day can feel like Valentine’s Day with Globe Rewards’ wide variety of partners to redeem points from, with customers being able to enjoy simple perks and free meals.

Globe mobile customers earn Rewards points that can be used as cash to pay at participating partner stores. Points earned in 2020 are valid until March 31, 2021.

Download the Globe Rewards app now to redeem rewards. Visit glbe.co/GRewardsApp to know more.